Fact Check: Did Ian Machado Garry Take His Wife’s Ex Husband’s Name? ‘Machado’ Story Explained

Ian Machado Garry is no stranger to bright lights or burning questions. With a record of 15-1 and a reputation as one of the UFC’s most promising welterweights, the Irishman has set the Octagon on fire since his arrival. He racked up eight straight wins before suffering his first MMA loss at UFC 310 against Shavkat Rakhmonov in a five-round war.

But now, all eyes turn to April 26, 2025, when he returns to headline UFC on ESPN 66 against Carlos Prates. Yet, while Garry’s hands fly in the cage, it’s his surname that’s been knocked around online. Why did he add Machado to his name? And what about the rumors about him taking his wife’s ex-husband’s name?

Why does Ian Garry have Machado in his name?

Names hold weight. They carry history. And for Ian Garry, the name change wasn’t just a cosmetic decision—it was a family affair. He and his wife Layla Anna-Lee, were eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child in April 2022, but that wasn’t the only thing that caught the fan’s attention. The buzz began at UFC 273. Renowned announcer Bruce Buffer introduced him as ‘Garry Machado’, leaving fans curious about the sudden alteration.

Then came the explanation. In an interview with CBS Sports, ‘The Future’ explained, “The truth is I only did it because I wanted my son and my stepson to really feel connected. I didn’t want them going through life with two separate surnames. I feel like there is a little bit of a disconnect. If you guys want to be brothers, I want to make sure you guys have that same connection.”

In short, Garry added the name to unite his children under one banner. A small gesture with deep meaning. Even UFC analyst Laura Sanko chimed in to shut down the noise. On the JAXXON Podcast, she made it crystal clear, “I’ll tell you the real story… the reason why he changed his name is because his wife had a son from her previous marriage and he wanted to make that son feel just as much as a part of the family as their son that they have together.”

Does ‘Machado’ have a connection with Layla’s ex-husband Richard Cullen?

The simple answer? No. But Layla Machado Garry took it further in a clip on Instagram that has since gone viral. She addressed the rumor by stating, “It’s not true. It never was true. Machado is my maiden name. We added our names together when we got married. It’s not that big a deal. Now that you know that it was a lie, you can kick yourself for believing it. Preferably in the face.”

Born in London to a Brazilian mother and an English-Irish-Scottish father, Layla Machado carved her path in sports broadcasting. Before she met Ian Garry, she married and divorced Richard Cullen. But that chapter closed long ago.

So there is, in fact, no truth to the speculation of Ian Garry adopting his partner’s husband’s last name. Machado is actually Anna-Lee’s maiden name from her mother’s side. The TV presenter has made this clear, and she hasn’t tried to hide it from the public.

And so, with the name game behind him, Ian Machado Garry is now laser-focused on the battle ahead. Carlos Prates stands in his way at UFC on ESPN 66, and the main event spotlight awaits. Will ‘The Future’ bounce back after the heartbreak of UFC 310? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!