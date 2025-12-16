Did Ilia Topuria Vacate the UFC Lightweight Belt? All We Know After Nina Drama Sparks Major Buzz

Is Ilia Topuria still the lightweight champion? That question has dominated MMA discussions ever since Nina Marie Daniele sent shockwaves through the community by suggesting that the upcoming title fight may not be for an interim belt after all, but instead for a vacant undisputed belt. For now, however, Ilia Topuria remains sidelined. The reigning champion is currently dealing with ongoing legal proceedings tied to alleged domestic violence accusations filed by his wife.

Ilia Topuria has already stated that he will not return to action until the first quarter of 2026, as he takes time away from competition to focus on both the judicial process and personal matters. As a result, his absence has created growing uncertainty within the division. That uncertainty intensified more when UFC insider Daniel Cormier issued a clear warning to Topuria, revealing that Dana White & Co. are now far less patient with inactive champions than they once were.

Understanding the uncertainty surrounding Ilia Topuria’s UFC lightweight belt

The UFC once tolerated extended breaks during Cain Velasquez’s reign as champion. Velasquez missed almost two years due to multiple injuries. “There was leniency for how much time you could spend away and still hold on to the championship. I don’t believe that’s the case today,” Daniel Cormier said.

However, the modern UFC operates very differently, largely because of former heavyweight champion Jon Jones, which prompted the promotion to change its approach. In March 2023, Jones won the UFC heavyweight title, and the division was expected to function smoothly. But he injured himself in November during his first title defense. This forced the UFC to organize an interim title bout between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich, which Aspinall won.

Despite this, the UFC never granted Aspinall a unification bout against Jones, even after more than 500 days. During that period, fans heavily criticized Dana White and the UFC on social media, repeatedly demanding either the fight or that Jones lose the belt.

Now, recent statements from Dana White and Nina Marie Daniele suggest the UFC is showing less patience with Ilia Topuria. In similar past cases, fighters on extended breaks often vacated their titles, as seen in the light heavyweight division with Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill, who gave up their belts after serious injuries.

At the moment, neither Ilia Topuria nor the UFC has provided an update. Earlier this year, Topuria fought only once, at UFC 317 in June. With the year drawing to a close in just 15 days and his hiatus set to continue until the first quarter of 2026, the UFC may push him to vacate the title, or they may have already done so.

Topuria teases fans with cryptic UFC unification fight update

Before taking his break, Ilia Topuria outlined several plans for his future, including a potential fight against Islam Makhachev for the third belt at the UFC White House event. Looking at the current timeline, Topuria could return in time for the UFC White House event on June 14, giving him enough time for a full training camp.

On the surface, the UFC has a straightforward plan: the winner of the UFC 324 interim lightweight bout between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett would face the champion. However, Topuria recently hinted that the outcome could unfold differently.

“The truth (is) that I will always accept God’s will,” Topuria said regarding his return. Ilia Topuria told ESPN Deportes, “Whatever he wants to happen to me.

“(It) will be good if Paddy wins. If Justin wins, the UFC has different plans that I can’t talk about at this moment,” he added.

What’s your take on all the buzz in the UFC lightweight division? Could the reason behind the current chaos be the UFC setting up a potential super fight between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev? Share your thoughts below.