Did Islam Makhachev Confirm Kamaru Usman Fight at UFC 327 in Dubai? Exploring Viral Rumor

A potential fight between a former champion and a current champ has set the MMA world ablaze. A champion versus champion showdown between Islam Makhachev and Kamaru Usman is supposedly set for UFC 327 in Dubai. But did the Dagestani champion actually confirm this blockbuster fight, or is it just social media speculation running wild?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After his UFC 322 win, Islam Makhachev revealed that the only thing he’s looking for now is to add a big name to his legacy. That’s where Kamaru Usman‘s name came into the mix. Both fighters were keen on butting heads against each other, and reports seem to claim that it’s going to happen at UFC 327. However, it seems like there isn’t enough evidence to support that rumor.

ADVERTISEMENT

No evidence suggests that Islam Makhachev vs Kamaru Usman is happening

So, several posts on social media claim that Islam Makhachev had spoken to a Russian media outlet, speaking about his next fight. Interestingly, he said that he’s currently in training, preparing to fight Kamaru Usman at UFC 327. In addition to that, the social media posts also claim that the fight is taking place in Dubai, with the welterweight champion’s teammate, Magomed Zaynukov, also known as ‘Wild Chanco’, set to battle it out on the undercard against Manuel Torres.

The UFC has revealed some of its 2026 plans, with events scheduled up to March. However, those plans do not involve anything about UFC 327, as it’s still in the works. Their website hasn’t listed anything about that numbered event. Also, Dubai is not the city of choice when Dana White and Co. think about holding an event; the city of choice has always been Abu Dhabi.

When it comes to Islam Makhachev and his interview with a Russian outlet, there wasn’t any information available as to which media agency he spoke to. No evidence on the internet suggests that the two-weight champion had a recent interview in Russian.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Right Hook Club™️ (@righthookclub) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

So far, we found out that there’s no truth to the rumor about Islam Makhachev fighting Kamaru Usman. But even if it was, some people have raised concerns for the Dagestan native, believing that pursuing Usman may not be the wisest of moves for the reigning champ.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Ex-UFC star warns Makhachev about fighting Usman

Jorge Masvidal fought Kamaru Usman twice, but was never able to get the better of ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’. A knockout artist himself, ‘Gamebred’ suffered a knockout defeat in his second outing against the man Dana White considers the welterweight GOAT. Masvidal believes that Usman is not someone to be toyed with, and he doesn’t think Islam Makhachev has what it takes to take down the former champion.

“I think this is the most dangerous fight for Makhachev at 170, man. With no doubt about it. That’s a big step up in competition, I think, from Jack Della Maddalena,” Jorge Masvidal told Death Row MMA. “His [Maddalena] wrestling defense isn’t bad either. He’s a good scrambler and stuff, but he’s not on Usman’s level in any way with defensive prowess.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Usman can wrestle defensively. I think this is one of the toughest fights for Makhachev right now. I don’t know if they’re going to want to take that one.”

Well, Islam Makhachev has done well till now in his UFC career, winning two belts and dominating a champion to secure a belt in a weight class above his regular one. While Makhachev’s manager is confident that it’s Usman next, the fans should wait until the official announcement. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.