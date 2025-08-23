brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/UFC

Did Johnny Walker Get Arrested in China? All You Need to Know About UFC Shanghai Headliner’s Whereabouts

ByBiplob Chakraborty

Aug 23, 2025 | 6:00 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The UFC Shanghai event turned out to be a smooth ride for Johnny Walker. He comfortably made weight, knocked out a dangerous surging prospect, and finally got back in the win column after two long years. So far, China has been nothing but positive for him. But then came a sudden twist that shocked the UFC world. Rumors began circulating that Walker had somehow been arrested in China and was facing difficulties getting in touch with his team.

However, no clear information surfaced, as there was no word from his team or the UFC! Leaving the fans puzzled about whether it was even true. As it turns out, the whole thing was fueled by none other than another prominent Brazilian fighter, who has a reputation for stirring the pot. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Johnny Walker’s China arrest claims debunked 

After Johnny Walker triumphed in what might be one of the most important fights of his career, social media quickly went wild. That opened the door for Renato Moicano’s Show Me the Money pod to stir things up by posting an infographic on Instagram claiming, “Johnny Walker has been arrested in China and is unable to leave.” Many fans actually fell for it, believing the light heavyweight contender had been taken into custody.

Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

It didn’t take long, however, for Walker to shut down the rumor. He uploaded an Instagram story with his brother, making it clear he was alive, well, and definitely not arrested. In the end, it was simply Moicano and his team trying to spark some funny chaos after the fight. A quick glance at Moicano’s account shows this isn’t out of character. He regularly shares humorous content, including a recent fight poster of Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis, where Jake was made to look comically oversized.  

So, it’s safe to say Johnny Walker was never arrested or dealing with any legal trouble after UFC Shanghai. But that does raise an interesting question — has he ever faced any kind of criminal or civil charges in the past? Let’s dig into it! 

Top Stories

1

Tracy Cortez Goes on Unapologetic Rant as Brian Ortega’s Health Concerns Looms UFC Shanghai

2

UFC Shanghai Walkout Songs: Entrance Music for Johnny Walker, Zhang Mingyang, Brian Ortega, Aljamain Sterling & Others

3

Brother Valter Makes Last Minute Changes to Johnny Walker’s UFC Shanghai Strategy With ‘Dagestan Update’

4

Viral UFC Shanghai Octagon/Ring Girls Identified: Jhenny Andrade, Kristie Pearson, and Dani’s Net Worth, Instagram, and More

5

UFC Fan-Favorite Shi Ming Drags Dana White Into Fire With Crushing RTU 4 Loss in China

Has the Brazilian ever been in legal trouble?  

MMA is a wild game where clashes happen inside the cage, but for some fighters, it gets even wilder in their personal lives. Jon Jones might be the perfect example of that—constantly finding himself in trouble outside the Octagon. But that doesn’t seem to be the case for Johnny Walker. The light heavyweight contender has kept a fairly clean slate, with no criminal or civil charges tied to his name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

What’s your perspective on:

Did Johnny Walker's arrest rumor overshadow his big win, or was it just harmless fun?

Have an interesting take?

That said, he’s no stranger to controversy during his UFC run. After defeating Ion Cuțelaba at UFC 279, Walker and his team were unexpectedly kicked out of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas—still in their fight gear. His then-coach, John Kavanagh, who also trains Conor McGregor, openly expressed frustration with how the situation was handled at the time. Beyond that, Walker’s controversies have mostly been limited to quirky moments and the usual beefs with fellow fighters.

At the end of the day, the Brazilian is a family man who seems to understand that staying out of unnecessary trouble and keeping his focus on the craft is the smartest path forward. So, with all that said, what do you make of the Johnny Walker arrest rumor? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!

ADVERTISEMENT

Did Johnny Walker's arrest rumor overshadow his big win, or was it just harmless fun?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved