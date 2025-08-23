Did Johnny Walker Get Arrested in China? All You Need to Know About UFC Shanghai Headliner’s Whereabouts

The UFC Shanghai event turned out to be a smooth ride for Johnny Walker. He comfortably made weight, knocked out a dangerous surging prospect, and finally got back in the win column after two long years. So far, China has been nothing but positive for him. But then came a sudden twist that shocked the UFC world. Rumors began circulating that Walker had somehow been arrested in China and was facing difficulties getting in touch with his team.

However, no clear information surfaced, as there was no word from his team or the UFC! Leaving the fans puzzled about whether it was even true. As it turns out, the whole thing was fueled by none other than another prominent Brazilian fighter, who has a reputation for stirring the pot.

Johnny Walker’s China arrest claims debunked

After Johnny Walker triumphed in what might be one of the most important fights of his career, social media quickly went wild. That opened the door for Renato Moicano’s Show Me the Money pod to stir things up by posting an infographic on Instagram claiming, “Johnny Walker has been arrested in China and is unable to leave.” Many fans actually fell for it, believing the light heavyweight contender had been taken into custody.

It didn’t take long, however, for Walker to shut down the rumor. He uploaded an Instagram story with his brother, making it clear he was alive, well, and definitely not arrested. In the end, it was simply Moicano and his team trying to spark some funny chaos after the fight. A quick glance at Moicano’s account shows this isn’t out of character. He regularly shares humorous content, including a recent fight poster of Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis, where Jake was made to look comically oversized.

So, it’s safe to say Johnny Walker was never arrested or dealing with any legal trouble after UFC Shanghai. But that does raise an interesting question — has he ever faced any kind of criminal or civil charges in the past? Let’s dig into it!

Has the Brazilian ever been in legal trouble?

MMA is a wild game where clashes happen inside the cage, but for some fighters, it gets even wilder in their personal lives. Jon Jones might be the perfect example of that—constantly finding himself in trouble outside the Octagon. But that doesn’t seem to be the case for Johnny Walker. The light heavyweight contender has kept a fairly clean slate, with no criminal or civil charges tied to his name.

That said, he’s no stranger to controversy during his UFC run. After defeating Ion Cuțelaba at UFC 279, Walker and his team were unexpectedly kicked out of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas—still in their fight gear. His then-coach, John Kavanagh, who also trains Conor McGregor, openly expressed frustration with how the situation was handled at the time. Beyond that, Walker’s controversies have mostly been limited to quirky moments and the usual beefs with fellow fighters.

At the end of the day, the Brazilian is a family man who seems to understand that staying out of unnecessary trouble and keeping his focus on the craft is the smartest path forward. So, with all that said, what do you make of the Johnny Walker arrest rumor? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!