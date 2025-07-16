Did Max Holloway’s Father Abandon His Family? All About the UFC Star’s Struggling Childhood With His Mother

Max Holloway is just days away from defending his BMF title in one of his most emotionally charged fights yet. Facing Dustin Poirier in their third fight at UFC 318, with ‘The Diamond’ declaring that it will be his final walk to the Octagon, the stakes are extremely high. Not only because of their shared history, but also because a victory would make Holloway the first fighter to successfully defend the ceremonial BMF title.

But, beneath the gloves and swagger, Max Holloway’s path to this moment began long before he ever threw a punch. While the spotlight is on his future, Holloway’s history reveals the true story of what has shaped him. Raised in one of Hawaii’s toughest neighborhoods, the story of the 33-year-old’s rise from childhood trauma to champion is truly inspiring. So, let’s take a deeper look into the early battles that shaped him.

Did Max Holloway’s Father Abandon Him?

Max Holloway was born in Honolulu to Missy Kapoi and Mark Holloway, and his early life was far from stable. His parents were both addicts, but his father’s behavior made the most lasting impression. Mark Holloway brutally abused both Max and his mother. When ‘Blessed’ was just 11 years old, his father abruptly left and never returned.

Holloway was not confused by the absence; rather, it hardened him. Even at that age, ‘Blessed’ saw that his father’s presence was more harmful than helpful. In a candid Facebook video from his younger years, Max Holloway explained the chaos with brutal honesty. He wrote, “My mom and my dad, I knew they were just heavy dr*g users… Dad would always beat my mom. I think the dr*gs were like her medicine.”

Despite her personal struggles, his mother made a move that would change his life: she turned Holloway and his siblings over to their grandmother, Cynthia Kapoi. “She did not give up on us,” the UFC veteran stated. “That pushed me not to give up on anything.” His father may have abandoned him, but this simply fueled the fire. As Max Holloway put it, “I still pray for him, but he has no use in my life anymore.”

Max Holloway’s Relationship With His Mother

His father chose escape, but his mother eventually chose healing. Despite her own struggles with addiction, Missy Kapoi began to fix her life. ‘Blessed’ has already complimented her on being strong enough to grasp the need for stability for her children. That strength, paired with Max Holloway’s grandmother’s selfless care, provided the fighter with something his father could never give him: hope.

Regardless of their history, Max Holloway does not speak bitterly about his mother. If anything, the 33-year-old appears to understand what she went through and respects her for overcoming it. Throughout interviews and films, the BMF champion of the UFC has stated that his family’s misfortunes never gave him a reason to stop. Instead, they provided him clarity.

Even at 15, he spoke as if he had seen too much to ever back down. He said during a childhood interview, “You shouldn’t even give up, like, what is that? If you give up, you’re a certified loser. If you try, you’re at least a winner in your book.” That approach would eventually carry him through intense training camps, world championship fights, and heartbreaking losses. In fact, it even helped him become a better man than his father was.

Max Holloway Today: A Devoted Father Himself

Ironically, the man who grew up without a father has become one of the most present dads in MMA. ‘Blessed’ lives with his son Rush, who was born to his former partner Kaimana Pa’aluhi. After their divorce, Max Holloway married professional surfer Alessa Quizon, and the three frequently appear as a close-knit family.

For ‘Blessed,’ parenting is more than just a responsibility; it’s an opportunity to change the cycle. “If I can give my son a father and mother, it would be great,” he stated in a touching interview with Ariel Helwani. “I did not have both of them. I did not have a dad at all.” He also reflected on how, as a child, he mistook his grandfather for a father figure, only to discover later that this was not the case.

This realization drove him to redefine the type of father he wanted to be: present, loving, and unwaveringly loyal. Holloway no longer fights just for titles or the rankings that still favor him. He tries to protect something he has never had. And that is exactly why, regardless of how his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 turns out, Max Holloway has already won the only fight that has ever truly mattered.