Did UFC Champ Ilia Topuria Meet His Wife in Miami? Truth Behind Joe Rogan’s Criticism of Giorgina

Two months ago, Ilia Topuria’s wife, Giorgina Uzcategui Badell, made headlines for deleting every photo of them together from her social media platforms. Her move quickly sparked divorce rumors between the power couple, but it remained an uncorroborated speculation. But after ‘El Matador’ recently announced that he won’t be competing in the first quarter of 2026 for personal reasons, the doubts grew even stronger. Since then, the questions around their relationship have only increased.

After Topuria and his wife’s separation rumors took the internet by storm, many fans became particularly interested in their Miami connection. Did they actually meet there? Started dating? Then, UFC commentator Joe Rogan reacted to this entire situation. Here’s all you need to know.

A Throwback Remark Fuels Fresh Speculation

For the unversed, the lightweight champ’s wife actually completed her education in Miami and also started working there. According to an article by Heavy, Giorgina Uzcategui worked at the Douglas Elliman Real Estate company in Florida while also pursuing social media marketing. So, most likely she met Ilia Topuria at that time. Although the couple never unveiled the details, ‘El Matador’ did reveal that he met Giorgina in Miami.

“I met my wife in Miami, she was living there.” Topuria said on the Nelk Boys stream, which drew a surprising reaction from Kyle Forgeard, the owner of Full Send Entertainment.

“Who says you can’t meet your wife in Miami?” Forgeard stated on the same stream, to which ‘El Matador’ reverted, “You can find your wife any place in the world.”

Honestly, what Forgeard actually wanted to imply was that Topuria was lucky to find a wife in Miami, probably because he believes that finding a stable relationship in such places is tough. But the 155 lbs. king noticeably wasn’t happy when the Full Send podcast proclaimed that line and started walking away.

Now, after Ilia Topuria’s divorce rumors started spreading like wildfire, UFC fans started employing Forgeard’s words to make memes, essentially portraying that the Full Send owner was right altogether. Well, it was definitely people on the internet having fun. However, things got a little serious when Joe Rogan stepped in with his side of the argument.

Dubious Image, Real Reaction

Like much of the UFC fan base, Joe Rogan also reacted to the rumors surrounding Ilia Topuria’s potential divorce from his wife. However, it’s safe to say the longtime UFC color commentator got a little emotional while addressing the situation on his podcast. Especially after he saw a photo of Giorgina sitting inside the car with a rapper that quickly went viral.

“Well, she’s taking photos with rappers and stuff. Oh yeah, I’m putting it on Instagram. No. Yeah, you know how they do it. They try to steal your soul. Do you put a knife right in your spirit? Yeah, man, h*ll hath no fury like a woman scorned. This is the mother of your children, and this lady is a monster, and there’s nothing worse than feeling psychologically duped by somebody.”

Rogan’s take stirred the pot, especially since no official details about the alleged divorce have been announced. However, in a wild twist, the viral photo of Giorgina and the rapper was later revealed to be massively edited, seemingly created just to spark online chaos.

In reality, the original picture showed Giorgina sitting in the car with her brother, which was later edited or AI-generated into the version that took over social media. Even after this crucial detail surfaced, curiosity around Ilia Topuria and Giorgina Uzcategui Badell hasn’t died down. For now, only time will tell what the final verdict is.

That said, what do you think about the couple’s very possible separation? Let us know in the comments below.