Did UFC Reveal Plans to Fire Inactive Fighters? Investigating Hunter Campbell’s Viral Announcement

Bad news is spreading for long-inactive UFC fighters, as the internet now buzzes with claims that the promotion may finally crack down on athletes who have not competed in years. This week, the database sparked scrutiny when it revealed that Dana White & Co. is still drug-testing welterweight Sheldon Westcott, even though he has been inactive since 2016.

The Canadian vanished from the sport nearly a decade ago, leaving fans puzzled over why someone who hasn’t competed in so long remains in the testing pool. MMA fans offered mixed reactions. Some see the situation as part of a larger conspiracy, while others believe it may simply be a clerical error. Now, the internet is buzzing with rumors that Hunter Campbell could be preparing to purge long-inactive fighters from the system. But is there any truth to it?

Is Hunter Campbell’s rumored statement about UFC fighters true?

Social media platforms, including Instagram, Reddit, and X, have been flooded with a viral screenshot claiming a major announcement from UFC executive Hunter Campbell. The post, circulating under MMAWeekly, stated, “Hunter Campbell announced that the UFC will begin releasing fighters who stay inactive for extended periods.”

If you’re wondering whether this post is genuine, it is not. MMACentel, a parody account similar to NBACentel, originally posted it on November 19, not MMAWeekly. MMACentel frequently publishes humorous and fake MMA posts. For instance, they recently joked that Dana White & Co. would introduce a “professional eye poker” to deal with fighters who commit eye pokes. And who did they use in their graphic? Daniel Cormier!

Despite the circulation of viral fake news, the UFC has no plans to remove inactive fighters. At the same time, the promotion continues to keep long-absent athletes on its roster and subjects them to regular drug testing, which has understandably raised questions.

A similar situation arose in 2023, when Aaron Bronsteter on X revealed that Tom Aspinall submitted the same number of samples as Sheldon Westcott, who has not competed in the UFC for years.

Dana White sets the record straight on inactive fighters in the UFC

Dana White has always run his promotion with a clear, no-nonsense approach. The UFC CEO has never been a fan of inactive fighters on his roster, although he made exceptions for star names like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones during their extended breaks.

Nevertheless, White has consistently set firm boundaries. For example, this philosophy was evident decades ago when the promotion removed Nate Diaz from the lightweight rankings for reportedly turning down fights for an extended period.

“He’s turning down fights, hasn’t accepted any fights, and has been inactive … There’s no sense in hurting the other fighters that are staying active and working their way up in the rankings for a guy who is inactive,” said Dana White at the time.

However, the UFC CEO is not as strict as it may seem. In the same interview, White clarified that fighters will remain eligible for rankings once they return to competition. Considering Dana White and the UFC’s approach to inactive fighters, it appears they are not actively looking to remove them from the roster. Stay tuned.