Diego Lopes Considers Major UFC Move After Alexander Volkanovski Questions His Fight IQ

Essentials Inside The Story After a second loss to Alexander Volkanovski, Diego Lopes admits a third title shot at featherweight may be out of reach.

Lopes now weighs a potential move up in search of a reset.

The title contender reveals one other matchup that he is looking forward to at 145.

Losing a title fight is one thing. Losing two to the same champion in a span of one year is a career crossroads. But for Diego Lopes, the real question isn’t if he needs a change, but whether that change means leaving the division entirely after his opponent publicly questioned his fight IQ. After his second loss to Alexander Volkanovski left him with fractures in both feet earlier this month, Diego Lopes now faces a pivotal decision about his future. Spending three weeks back home with his family, he spoke to journalist Laerte Viana on Wednesday, outlining what would be the next step for him in his career.

“We did everything in our power, and it wasn’t enough,” Lopes said during the interview. “I just have to admit that he is better. He moves well to the left and right. I’m not the first person to lose twice to him in a title fight, so I’m quite calm about it… A third title shot would be difficult because I’ve already lost two, so we’re analyzing whether I stay in the category or try to fight at a higher weight.

“I spent the last few weeks in Brazil with my family. When I get back, I’ll analyze it with my coaches and manager. But we also have to see what the UFC’s plans are, right? Because we know that, even if you want to move up, I think it’s a little more difficult when you’re already at a much higher level. I’ve had two title fights, I’m number two, it’s a little more difficult than if I were starting out and wanted to change weight classes.”

Lopes pointed to Brian Ortega‘s situation as a cautionary tale, noting that the promotion has struggled to find a suitable opponent for him since he moved up to 155 lbs.

Noche UFC – San Antonio: Lopes vs Silva Sep 13, 2025 San Antonio, Texas Diego Lopes reacts after the fight against Jean Silva during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center.

Hence, Lopes now plans to discuss the potential move with UFC leadership. He believes moving up in weight is very likely for him. And he is willing to accept any fight to make that happen. However, if it were up to him, he would want to fight Arnold Allen, Yair Rodriguez, or the winner of Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy.

Lopes’s considerations come as the champion, Alexander Volkanovski, has publicly questioned the Brazilian’s fight IQ following their rematch.

Alexander Volkanovski claims the Diego Lopes rematch showed his lower fight IQ

The featherweight champion is confident his rematch win over Diego Lopes highlighted a clear fight IQ gap. Speaking after their clash at UFC 325, Volkanovski said he expected adjustments but saw the same mistakes.

“During camp, we were thinking surely his team would work on how to cut off the cage—like he has to at least do that right?” Volkanovski said. “As soon as I went right like I did in the first fight, he tried to cut me off and came straight in front.

“So I started turning the other way and just had the open side,” he added. “He did the right thing going southpaw, but he was still squaring up, not cutting me off properly. I didn’t have to take too many risks.

While acknowledging Lopes’ talent, the champion questioned his opponent’s development.

“He’s good, but maybe he just needs that little bit more [fight] IQ or footwork.”

Like Lopes, Volkanovski is also awaiting the winner of the March 22 Fight Night headliner between Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy for his next title defense.

A move to lightweight will definitely give Diego Lopes plenty of big names to challenge. However, without a title to support, he will have to make the climb from the bottom. Whether he stays at featherweight or makes the climb in a new division, Lopes’s next move will be critical in redefining his path toward UFC gold.