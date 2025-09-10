Diego Lopes Explains Why Jean Silva Replaced Yair Rodriguez for UFC Noche Main Event

When a highly anticipated grudge match falls apart, the fallout is never quiet, which is exactly what happened with Diego Lopes and Yair Rodriguez ahead of Noche UFC. What began as a possible clash filled with personal tension quickly shifted, leaving Lopes to face rising competitor Jean Silva instead. Fans were left wondering why the fight didn’t go as planned, and Lopes isn’t holding back in revealing exactly why.

Diego Lopes reveals Yair Rodriguez declined the Noche UFC bout

The feud between Diego Lopes and Yair Rodriguez has been building for months, dating back to UFC 314 in April 2025. Rodriguez, also known as “El Pantera,” had defeated Patricio “Pitbull” Freire on the same card when Lopes faced Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title, which Lopes eventually lost.

During fight week, Rodriguez openly accused Lopes of hitting his friend Marco Beltran outside the cage and questioned his representation of Mexico, pointing out that Lopes is Brazilian but has fought extensively outside of Mexico. Their rivalry erupted again in June 2025, when Lopes criticized Rodriguez on Instagram for declining a potential fight at Noche UFC.

Lopes mocked, “Where’s the fighter who stood in front of me at the press conference?” expressing displeasure that Rodriguez appeared to be avoiding a fight despite their bad blood. And now, Diego Lopes told Full Send MMA that he accepted the UFC’s invitation to headline Noche UFC on September 13, but Yair Rodriguez, who was the UFC’s first choice due to their long-standing enmity, declined.

“I don’t know what happened with this guy,” Lopes stated, confused by Rodriguez’s decision. “You know, this guy says not for money fight still. I think with me it is no different too.” Lopes’ words make it clear it was ‘El Pantera’ who avoided the fight despite the history between them.

via Imago UFC Fight Night press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz February 21, 2024, Mexico City, Mexico: Yair Rodriguez speaks during the UFC Fight Night press conference at Presidente Intercontinental Hotel. on February 21, 2024in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo by Luis Marin/ Eyepix Group Copyright: xLuisxMarin/xEyepixxGroupx LM_20022024_112245

It is worth noting that the last time Lopes accused him of the same thing, Yair Rodriguez responded by labeling Lopes a “coward” for thinking he avoided him and that the situation seemed like a “circus.” So, it would be interesting to see how he would respond now. But till then, we have a big fight coming as Lopes now faces Jean Silva, and even their feud is slowly getting hot.

Diego Lopes and Jean Silva set fans up for an explosive main event

The fight between Lopes and Silva has already created its own drama. UFC fighters often exchange heated words during media appearances, but Lopes and Silva’s spat erupted into a hotel hallway brawl in San Antonio ahead of Noche UFC. ‘Lord’ recalled that Lopes was “running his mouth” and pressing him during a face-off, prompting security and Silva’s coach to intervene before the situation got physical.

He said, “He said a few things. He kept asking me how I liked it. Security kind of stepped in, but Flavio Alvaro, one of my coaches, an old-school guy, kind of came to him and said, ‘Bro, just chill out, or you’re going to get it here.’ You know how Brazilians are. … He’s really lucky that Carlos Prates is not here.”

Silva, who has a pristine 5-0 UFC record with highlight-reel finishes, remains confident despite the altercation. He considers himself the next major star in the featherweight division and is eager to prove it against Lopes. Meanwhile, Lopes is coming off a title loss to Alexander Volkanovski and is motivated to bounce back with a strong performance.

Both fighters believe a win is critical to their careers; thus, the main event promises to be a high-stakes battle. Beyond skill and strategy inside the cage, Lopes and Silva’s personal tension and competitive fire offer an added layer of intensity, guaranteeing fans have a dramatic and explosive night at Noche UFC. So, who do you think will win? Let us know in the comments.