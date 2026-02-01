Diego Lopes Sent to Hospital After Serious Injuries Sustained at UFC 325

At UFC 325, Diego Lopes had another opportunity to get his hands on the featherweight title, but he ended up losing the fight and was taken to the hospital. Alexander Volkanovski, after winning the 145-pound championship in their first fight, came to defend the title against Lopes. While the bout lived up to everyone’s expectations, Lopes took heavy damage.

As the fight started, both had a cautious approach. But as the rounds went by, they exchanged some powerful strikes. Volkanovski, in particular, kept connecting Lopes with counter right and left hooks. The damage was quite visible as the Brazilian’s face looked swollen and his legs looked compromised. And for that reason, Lopes was sent to the hospital after the fight.

Diego Lopes was immediately transported to the hospital

According to a report by MMAmania, Diego Lopes was immediately rushed to the hospital just after UFC 325. It was for precautionary evaluation and scans of his head and face. The Brazilian was also scheduled to undergo imaging on his foot. Along with Lopes, undercard fighters Dan Hooker and Oban Elliott also received similar medical attention.

Just a few hours later, Lopes also provided an update. “Looks like we broke both feet,” the Brazilian wrote in an Instagram Story. He further added: “Some nights you’re at the afterparty, some nights you’re at the ER. But every morning I give thanks for the opportunity to live this life with my best friends.”

While both fighters threw leg kicks and switched stances to mix things up, Volkanovski inflicted more damage on his opponent’s legs. For Lopes, it was surely a tough night. He seemingly boasts a reputation of being a brawler-like striker who loves swinging. But as he swung against Volkanovski, the champion came prepared with his strategy and countered effectively. After the match, the two fighters acknowledged each other before leaving the Octagon.

Alexander Volkanovski shares thoughts on Diego Lopes after UFC 325

Diego Lopes is a rising contender in the UFC featherweight division. Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski is a highly experienced veteran. And after his win over Lopes, Volkanovski has tied the record for most title fight wins in the 145-pound division with Jose Aldo. With that experience, ‘The Great’ also shared his thoughts on Lopes as a fighter.

“He still got a pretty well rounded game when it comes to knowing everything, all aspects. But he’s going to get better putting it all together and then he won’t have to rely on just that chin, sooner or later. It’s always gonna be dangerous when you’re that type of guy,” said Volkanovski during the UFC 325 post-fight press conference.

He further reflected on how Lopes failed to capitalize on title fights against him. He said, “It’s just unfortunate that he had to fight me for the two title fights. I don’t mean that in a bad way. I mean like I know how to work the octagon, footwork. And can do all these things and take advantage of that with him.”

Now, Lopes will have to climb the featherweight contender rankings again. Previously, it was a victory over Jean Silva, which aligned him with the second title fight. This time, it will be interesting to see whether he is able to climb the ladder again or not.

Meanwhile, Volkanovski would now look for other challengers, probably either Movsar Evloev or Lerone Murphy as his next opponent. However, the timeline of those matchups is yet to be decided. Let us know your thoughts about these potential fights in the comments below!