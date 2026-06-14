Diego Lopes Tattoos: Origin and Meaning Behind UFC Star’s Chest, Ribs, and Other Inks

Diego Lopes has built a reputation for finishing fights with both precision and flair. Yet beyond his striking power and slick submissions, something else always grabs fans’ attention. The art etched into his skin. Each tattoo tells a story, and for the Brazilian, those stories are reminders of years of struggle, survival, and ambition to become the best.

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On June 14, Diego Lopes is set to face Steve Garcia. A victory would bring him back to his winning ways after back-to-back losses to Alexander Volkanovski. As the 31-year-old featherweight prepares to light up the Octagon once more, let’s take a closer look at the story behind his tattoos.

What is the meaning of Diego Lopes’s chest tattoo?

Apart from their fighting skills inside the Octagon, UFC fighters have their tattoos on full display. Each tattoo has a deep meaning, reflecting stories that are seldom explicitly talked about! But for Lopes, his tattoo tells a pretty straightforward story. The 31-year-old has a ‘Dream, Believe, Make It Happen’ tattoo over his chest. For a long time, fans wondered why the inspiring phrase was tattooed on Lopes’ chest.

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According to Lopes, his tattoo reflects the personal struggles he endured on his way to becoming a top fighter.

“When I got the tattoo on my chest, I was going through a difficult time in my life and career,” he said. “I wanted to wake up every day in the morning, see myself in the mirror, and remember why I left my house at 18 years old. I couldn’t stop until I achieved everything I had dreamed of.”

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That single line sums up his story: a young man leaving home, chasing an impossible dream, and refusing to quit until he made it real. But what about his other tattoos? Where else does Lopes sport tattoos on his body, and what do they mean?

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Are there any other tattoos on Diego Lopes’s body?

The Brazilian has a tattoo on his right forearm. It looks like a highly sophisticated design of a lion’s face, which symbolizes strength and courage. On his left arm, near the elbow, he has another symbol tattooed, representing his resilience. On the right side of his rib cage, he has a tattoo of a quote in Portuguese, which reflects his Brazilian heritage.

Together, these tattoos build a picture of who Diego Lopes is. Every tattoo tells a chapter of his story. From leaving home at 18 to standing as a UFC headliner twice, Lopes has lived by the mantra he carries on his chest.

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That said, Lopes clearly has a passion for tattoos. While he already has several great designs, his canvas has plenty of space left.