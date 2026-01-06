Diego Lopes’ UFC 325 Training Camp Update Sparks Confusion Ahead of Alexander Volkanovski Fight

It’s not even fight week yet, but Diego Lopes and Alexander Volkanovski are already the talk of the town. Unfortunately, it’s not for the right reasons, as confusion has begun to spread among fans regarding their UFC 325 matchup. This won’t be the first time the two share the Octagon, having previously tested each other at UFC 314 in Miami last April. While some argue that the contest was competitive, many have questioned whether it truly warranted a rematch.

Volkanovski secured a clear unanimous decision victory that night, handing Lopes just the second loss of his UFC career. With ‘The Great’ entering the twilight of his time in the sport, the rematch has felt unnecessary to some. Still, as fans gradually came to terms with the booking, a fresh update from the Brazilian’s training camp surfaced on X.

What’s wrong with Diego Lopes’ training camp?

Jaxxon podcast recently shared footage from Diego Lopes’ training camp, which Red Corner MMA recently picked up on X. “Diego Lopes’ last day at camp before facing Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight championship,” they reported. While it might not sound odd, there are still three weeks left in the fight.

Not to mention, Lopes still has to make weight—unless he truly walks around at 145 pounds—and remains confident he’ll come in under the featherweight limit when he steps on the scale. However, if he were to miss weight, he wouldn’t be eligible to win the title, leaving revenge as his only real motivation in that scenario.

Lopes is coming off a second-round knockout win over Jean Silva in September last year. Meanwhile, Volkanovski hasn’t fought since his April bout. Some even speculate that the Sydney fight could also be the Aussie’s last, but the 37-year-old intends to continue fighting, even hinting at a potential return to lightweight.

Whether he remains in the sport or not, that’s a discussion for the future. For now, the public is bamboozled about Lopes’ early finish to the fight camp.

Odds & fan reactions paint uphill battle for Lopes

Given Volkanovski won the last fight so comfortably, people seem to have little doubt Lopes can do anything the second time. “This camp won’t save him,” the user commented. This reflects in the fight’s odds as well. Volkanovski is a -178 favorite, and Lopes is a +138 underdog.

The next user couldn’t believe Lopes was done training. “Tf u mean last day in camp? The fight is 3 weeks away. The camp doesn’t end until they make weight and even then, they’re still hitting pads,” the user commented. However, it ultimately depends on the fighter and his team when the camp ends.

Meanwhile, this user appeared to be oblivious to everything. “Are they fighting again?” the user asked. The fight is scheduled for Sunday, January 31, at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, and will be broadcast live on Paramount+.

The next user felt Lopes looks in good shape. “He looking good,” the user commented. But just being in shape doesn’t mean he would win the fight.

Another user reminded that there’s still time left. “Like 3 weeks left,” the user commented. The post could have also meant that Lopes was done sparring, but continues to do light training to stay active.

Looks like all that is left is for the fighters to enter the Octagon on January 31st. Do you think Lopes would win in the rematch?