Dillon Danis Calls Himself “Mr. Beast” of MMA Despite 0 Paydays Since Losing to Logan Paul in 2023

Dillon Danis has a knack for keeping his name in the spotlight, even when his fists aren’t flying. The jiu-jitsu ace and Conor McGregor’s former training partner hasn’t won a fight since his Bellator days in 2019 and hasn’t cashed a legitimate combat sports payday since his boxing loss to Logan Paul in October 2023. Still, when he sat down on ‘The Ariel Helwani Show’ recently, he made a bold claim that left fans shaking their heads. And it involved the biggest YouTuber on the planet!

It started with something simple. Helwani asked if Danis had veneers on his teeth. Danis denied it and replied, “That’s what happens when you’re making a lot of money.” Helwani fired back, reminding him he hadn’t fought since 2023.

Danis doubled down with, “Yeah, but I still make tons of money, I’m like the Mr. Beast of MMA, I give money to everybody, so many giveaways, you know. I have something for you today.”

Helwani, playing along and further inquiring during the recent interview, asked, “What? Money?” The exchange sparked laughter, but it also raised questions.

If you take ‘El Jefe’ at his word, the money is rolling in. He reportedly claimed to have earned over a million dollars for the Logan Paul fight. He also boasted about giving away cash on social media. Remember his deleted tweet about Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk last year?

USA Today via Reuters MMA: Bellator 198-Danis vs Walker, Apr 28, 2018 Rosemont, IL, USA Dillon Danis red gloves fights Kyle Walker blue gloves during Bellator 198 at Allstate Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports, 28.04.2018 20:14:37, 10810454, Kyle Walker, MMA, Allstate Arena PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxMandelx 10810454

Danis had promised one lucky fan $15,000 if Usyk won and if they liked his post on X. Community Notes quickly flagged the post as ‘engagement farming,’ with no evidence of any actual payouts.

In fact, Dillon Danis’ career is a story of detours. In Bellator, he was 2-0, both wins by slick first-round submissions. But since 2019, he’s fought just once, an exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul under the Misfits banner. That fight ended in chaos, with Danis disqualified after trying to pull Paul into a submission.

Since then? Two canceled fights with KSI. A one-off retirement in 2023. A brief flirtation with Global Fight League before the promotion folded. Now, the polarizing combat sports star will finally step back into the cage against Warren Spencer in Manchester in an MMA match for Misfits 22. And a former middleweight champion has given a crucial piece of advice to his opponent that may ring alarm bells!

Michael Bisping lays out the game plan for Dillon Danis’ upcoming opponent to “smash his face”

Advice doesn’t get more direct than this. When Michael Bisping crossed paths with Warren Spencer in Thailand recently, he didn’t sugarcoat his message. After all, it was a moment loaded with history. Bisping and Danis have traded barbs online for years, with the Brit often calling out Danis for his antics and trolling.

So, when the opportunity came to back a fellow countryman preparing to face the controversial grappler, ‘The Count’ wasted no time showing where his loyalties stood. Bisping met Spencer during a visit to the famed Bangtao gym in Thailand and asked him, “Oh s— no way, you’re fighting Dillon? What ruleset?”

The boxer, who will be making his MMA debut against Danis, explained that the fight would be contested under full MMA rules, inside a boxing ring. Bisping’s response? He pointed out, “Just stop the takedowns, So you’re a boxer and he picked you? You know what he’s doing there. It’s in a ring so he’ll struggle to take you down a bit more in a ring. Good luck, mate. All the best. You better smash his face in Dillon the d—-.”

For Spencer, the advice from a UFC legend could prove invaluable. For Danis, it’s a reminder that few legends of the sport are rooting for him. He’s spent years causing chaos online, and now, as he prepares to return to MMA, even former champions like Michael Bisping are publicly urging his downfall.

So the question becomes: will Spencer heed Bisping’s words and turn Danis’ comeback into a nightmare, or will the self-proclaimed “Mr. Beast of MMA” find a way to silence his doubters once again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!