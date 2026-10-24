Dillon Danis Faces Brutal Backlash After Getting Stomped by Arman Tsarukyan at RAF 14

Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis faced off at the Real American Freestyle 14 (RAF 14) headliner event at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on October 23, 2026. However, their clash turned rather chaotic after the Armenian stomped Danis’ chest during the ending sequence of their freestyle wrestling bout.

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The animosity between Tsarukyan and Danis was apparent from the opening. The Armenian slapped the controversial MMA fighter in the opening minutes of their showdown, which drew a quick warning from the referee. Still, the 30-year-old allowed Danis to quickly build up a massive lead. Yet, the Armenian also raised eyebrows in the follow-up exchange.

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Tsarukyan swiftly secured a front headlock and successfully pushed Danis over the line to score the 10th point. While getting up from the position, he deliberately stomped Danis on the chest, which prompted security to quickly intervene.

USA Today via Reuters FloSports: FloGrappling Submission Underground 4, May 14, 2017 Portland, OR, USA Jake Shields defeats Dillon Danis in Submission Underground 4 at Roseland Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Al Sermeno-USA TODAY Sports, 14.05.2017 18:50:48, 10059419, FloSports, Jake Shields PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAlxSermenox 10059419

The reason behind Arman Tsarukyan’s impulsive move remains unclear. But it’s not hard to assume that it stemmed from the heated exchange they shared during the pre-fight press conference.

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Dillon Danis wore a graphic T-shirt featuring the beardless face of Khamzat Chimaev, who’s a good friend and teammate of Tsarukyan. After a reporter asked ‘El Jefe’ about the shirt’s message, he said it read, “Khamzat is a b***h.” That prompted Tsarukyan and Chimaev to charge towards Danis, erupting into a brawl.

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A similar situation nearly unfolded during the actual matchup. But security quickly thwarted the possibility before it happened. Also, credit goes to Dillon Danis for keeping his cool.

In a surprising gesture, ‘El Jefe’ stood up after getting stomped and shook Tsarukyan’s hand to bury the hatchet. Despite this, ‘Batman’ clarified that his beef with ‘El Jefe’ is far from over.

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“No, it’s over if we fight together,” Tsarukyan said. “I’m wrestling back-to-back with high-level grapples. Come to support me in Abu Dhabi.”

Well, the Armenian used the RAF 14 stage to promote his upcoming bout against Neiman Gracie in Abu Dhabi, scheduled for November 14, 2026.

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Regardless, it remains unclear whether the RAF would punish Tsarukyan for his unsportsmanlike conduct. The chances are, however, that they would let it slide because it’s not the first time the UFC fighter has been embroiled in such controversy.

Previously, Tsarukyan punched Georgio Poullas at the RAF 6 event back in February 2026, right after their freestyle wrestling bout ended, which resulted in a brawl.

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The RAF chief, Eric Bischoff, expressed his disappointment over Tsarukyan’s actions, but they didn’t officially punish the lightweight fighter. Going by their previous response, it seems they would do the same for stomping Danis in the chest.

Despite Danis remaining composed after the incident, fans on social media lashed out against him for losing to Arman Tsarukyan at the RAF 14 event.



Fans scorched Dillon Danis after losing to Arman Tsarukyan at RAF 14

One fan chimed in and wrote, “Dillon Danis just lost. Doesn’t matter when or where you see this.” Another fan commented, “Dillon Danis taking Ls everywhere.”

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A different fan mocked Danis, writing, “Dillon scared.” Meanwhile, another user wrote, “Wait! So Danis sucks? No way.”

The fans’ backlash towards Danis stems from his very underwhelming run in RAF. ‘El Jefe’ has been touted as one of the best grapplers in combat sports. he is also Conor McGregor’s jiu-jitsu trainer.

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Yet, Danis is currently winless in RAF, having suffered his third freestyle clash against Tsarukyan. On the other hand, the Armenian improved his record to 8-1 following the win over Danis.

Plus, Danis’ previous high-profile boxing match loss against Logan Paul, combined with the string of canceled fights against KSI and other superstars, has already frustrated fans. Thus, they didn’t mince words in expressing their backlash.

Continuing the sentiment, another fan wrote, “crazy a complete s**t fighter like Dillon keeps getting the call to fight/wrestler in big events. He is a master of staying relevant.”

Now, regardless of Dillon Danis’ overall run as a combat athlete, it’s not hard to admit that his relevancy is based on the animosity he strikes with his opponents.

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Danis definitely gets on many nerves, but in the end, it brings some eyes to the clashes, and that’s the economy of being Dillon Danis. Echoing another fan who was happy to see the controversial star lose, one user wrote, “Ngl that was satisfying.”

Though fans ruthlessly mocked Dillon Danis after his loss to Arman Tsarukyan, it’s only a matter of time before he comes back to take on another high-profile opponent.