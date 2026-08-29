Dillon Danis Joins Fans in Trolling Islam Makhachev for Falling Off His Dirt Bike During Hill Climb

Dillon Danis has found another opportunity to be at odds with Team Dagestan, this time after a video of Islam Makhachev‘s recent dirt bike adventure went viral.

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The UFC welterweight champion was attempting a difficult hill climb in the mountains when his dirt bike appeared to lose momentum during the steep incline. The champion quickly stepped off as the dirt bike tipped sideways, leading many fans to believe he had simply fallen off. Dillon Danis, unsurprisingly, wasn’t about to let the moment pass without getting involved.

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“Can’t let the special needs ride motor vehicles,” Danis commented on the viral clip.

However, despite how the footage appears, Islam Makhachev did not actually crash in the traditional sense. In hill climbing, riders will often purposefully lay the bike down sideways when they notice the bike is losing power on an incline and won’t be able to make the climb.

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Tipping the bike sideways can keep the bike from rolling backward and potentially dragging the rider down the mountain with it. And it is worth noting that the Dagestani phenom is no stranger to this kind of riding.

The UFC champion has gained a reputation for his love of extreme off-road dirt biking and hard enduro adventures in Dagestan, often posting videos of himself tackling steep, rocky mountain paths and difficult hill climbs.

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So Dillon Danis‘ latest jab looks like just another part of a feud with Makhachev and his team that has been going on for years. The controversial grappler was banned from attending UFC events following his altercation with Makhachev’s team at UFC 322 in Madison Square Garden in November, which even prompted an NYPD investigation into the incident.

However, that did not stop him from continuing to target the champion online. After Islam Makhachev defeated Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330, Danis begged Dana White for a fight against the two-division champion.

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“For the love of f—– Dana Hunter White, give me Islam Makhachev,” Danis wrote on X. “Let me be the one to end this inbred rat once and for all. Revenge is a dish best served cold.”

It is worth noting that during the callout, Dillon Danis himself was preparing for his return to MMA, which did not go precisely as planned. He was supposed to fight Mike Perry at Duel Arena on August 29, but he recently pulled out of the fight due to a supposed arm injury.

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However, Danis wasn’t the only one who had some words to spare about Islam Makhachev’s recent adventure, as fight fans also couldn’t help but flood the comments as the video went viral.

Fans turn Islam Makhachev’s dirt bike incident into a new meme

Some fans immediately turned the footage into another opportunity to troll Makhachev, joking that the UFC champion had finally encountered an opponent he couldn’t dominate.

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“The only opponent he couldn’t take down ☠️,” one fan wrote. Another viewer joked, “Bro got submitted by the bike 💀,” while this fan simply wrote, “29-2.”

The jokes continued, with one fan declaring, “Hill 1 Islam 0.” Another quipped, “The bike check Islam takedown defense,” a play on Islam Makhachev’s iconic line, “I know kangaroo have good striking, but nobody check the grappling,” which quickly turned into a major meme online.

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“Only a mountain can take him down,” another commenter added. One fan went even further, writing, “The only guy who could possibly take this guy out is himself.”

Naturally, Sean Strickland was dragged in as well. The UFC middleweight champion is a well-known dirt bike and motocross aficionado who often posts videos of his off-road riding, so fans immediately suggested he could show Islam Makhachev a thing or two.

“He needs some training from @stricklandmma,” a fan wrote. Another jokingly proposed, “@stricklandmma vs @islam_makhachev in a motocross race!”

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Another fan wrote, “@stricklandmma would never,” joined by “Never thought Strickland would one-up Islam someday.”

But as we mentioned before, in hill climbing, riders can deliberately lay the bike down when it begins losing momentum on a steep incline. Still, it seems like that technical explanation hasn’t stopped Dillon Danis and fight fans from turning Islam Makhachev’s latest adventure into another round of trolling.