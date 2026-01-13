Dillon Danis Offered ‘Record-Breaking Purse’ for UFC 322 Revenge vs. Islam Makhachev’s Teammate

Hype FC is on fire. UFC stars are trading their gloves for grappling matches, and the world can’t get enough. Arman Tsarukyan and Shara Magomedov just went to war on the mats: a draw, despite Arman’s two takedowns. Now strikers want in on the action, and Dillon Danis just got the call of a lifetime from Hype FC to settle the ugliest brawl of 2025.

Remember UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden? Danis got jumped in the crowd, punches flew, bodies scattered. Now, Islam Makhachev’s teammate has a chance to get his revenge on the mats—in Armenia, on neutral ground.

From cageside brawl to big-money revenge match

Hype FC made a wild announcement on social media recently. After Arman Tsarukyan and Shara Bullet’s grappling match, they’ve got their next target locked in: Dillon Danis versus Magomed “Chanco” Zaynukov, the man who punched him at UFC 322.

“We’re offering them to settle the beef on neutral ground in Armenia,” they posted. “We’re ready to offer a record-breaking purse in grappling history to both.” Here’s the twist: Zaynukov is a striker, not a grappler. But after what went down in New York, he clearly doesn’t care.

The backstory is totally chaotic. UFC,322, November 2025, Madison Square Garden. Islam Makhachev was trying to dethrone Jack Della Maddalena and take home the welterweight title. Chanco was at the Octagon side with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s crew, getting ready to support his teammate in the battle. Then Dillon Danis came along. It all started with exchanging words about Makhachev and Nurmagomedov—posts, trash talk, the usual Danis’ way of doing things.

Chanco could not take it any longer. He jumped over the audience and hit Danis with a right punch. People scattered in all directions. Security rushed in and expelled everyone from the arena. Conor McGregor’s former teammate suffered injuries and pulled out of his next fight against Anthony Taylor. Chanco walked away with only scratched knuckles and zero regrets.

After the UFC 322 event, Chanco was very outspoken about the situation and stated that “This was not enough for him.” He added, “You have to be responsible for your words.” Although Dana White prohibited Danis from attending the upcoming UFC events, Hype FC managed to open a new opportunity for him. This new opportunity is in Armenia, where he gets to fight on grappling mats and receive a record-breaking paycheck. The acceptance of Danis brings the grudge match from the MSG to the world’s eyes as a legitimate combat sports event.

Dillon Danis isn’t Hype FC’s first drama; they went after Tom Hardy, too

Hype FC avoids dull fights at all costs. Dillon Danis is not the initially provocative figure they have lured with a crazy offer. They have already gone for another impossibly wild scenario, Tom Hardy taking on Arman Tsarukyan on the mats for grappling. The messages showed that it was not mere words.

Hype FC recently shared the receipts on social media. They’d reached out to Tom Hardy about facing Arman Tsarukyan in a grappling showdown. Hardy responded with class, thanking them for the opportunity but declining due to filming commitments. However, when Helen Yee Sports asked Tsarukyan about it, he confirmed the whole thing was legit.

“Yeah, I got that offer, but he [Tom Hardy] couldn’t come because he was filming something,” Tsarukyan said. “I don’t know, he’s filming, he’s busy. So it didn’t happen, but maybe in the future – why not? I’m down for everybody, for big names.” Clearly, the UFC star isn’t backing down from any challenge, Hollywood A-lister or not.

If Hardy’s timetable is free, Hype FC might very well get in touch once more. They are showing one thing—by taking up a range of things from Hollywood A-listers to revenge matches with Danis—they will not stop until they get the spectacle that can sell.