Dillon Danis Publicly Challenges Jorge Masvidal as He Leaks Their Heated DMs

It’s not uncommon for Dillon Danis to spark another online feud, but this time, things heated up quickly after he made his private chats with Jorge Masvidal public. The exchange came just days before Danis’ scheduled freestyle wrestling fight with Colby Covington, and instead of promoting that event, he focused on one of Covington’s biggest rivals.

So, it wasn’t long before what began as trash talk on social media quickly turned into a direct challenge.

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“Take the fight @GamebredFighter,” Dillon Danis wrote on X as he posted screenshots of their chat.

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The messages showed the argument getting heated almost immediately, with Jorge Masvidal sending some warning shots toward the Misfits MMA Light Heavyweight Champion.

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“Don’t message me… going to kick your teeth in when I see you,” he wrote.

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And as expected, Dillon Danis did not back down either.

“I’m so scared 😂,” he replied. “I’d toss you on your head and dance on it, you washed-up bum.”

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The back-and-forth continued, with both guys throwing insults and challenging each other to meet in person.

The tension between the two had been brewing for some time. ‘Gamebred’ has previously stated that Danis has been sending him messages online for a while now, and he wasn’t a fan of the frequent trash talk. With the screenshots now available, the rivalry appears less like internet drama and more like something that may escalate into an actual battle.

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Dillon Danis is currently preparing for his Real American Freestyle debut against Colby Covington on March 28 in Tampa. Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal hasn’t competed in MMA since losing to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287, but he has hinted at a possible return, including boxing appearances and talks about future fights.

So, a future fight between him and ‘Gamebred’ would undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated matchups they could land right now. Till then, these screenshots are the only action we’ll get between the two.

However, Arman Tsarukyan can do some damage on behalf of Jorge Masvidal, though, as ‘Gamebred’ wants the Armenian to go all out against Dillon Danis in their future matchup.

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Jorge Masvidal wants to see Arman Tsarukyan break Dillon Danis’ face

While the leaked chats already revealed Jorge Masvidal’s distaste for Dillon Danis, it wasn’t big news for many, as we already got a taste of the hate as soon as Dillon Danis got named as the next one to face Arman Tsarukyan in a grappling matchup.

According to Hype FC CEO Armand Martirosian, Tsarukyan will almost certainly face Dillon Danis in Brazil on April 8. This news was enough for ‘Gamebred’ to react to the matchup online and make it clear that he wants the Armenian to make things difficult for the Bellator veteran when they meet.

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“Hope Arman breaks this clown’s face,” Masvidal wrote on social media.

The comment drew notice since ‘Ahalkalakets’ isn’t known for being calm in grappling fights, and he’s fired strikes in similar contests before, making the matchup with Danis feel unpredictable from the start.

Arman Tsarukyan continues to stay active outside of the UFC, competing in Real American Freestyle and other events, while Dillon Danis is busy establishing rivalries wherever he goes. With both fighters known for getting into hot situations, Jorge Masvidal only added more tension to the matchup, making it feel like something that could easily spiral out of hand.