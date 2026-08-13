Dillon Danis Reignites Controversy With Ian Garry’s Wife, Takes Aim at UFC Star’s Son

Dillon Danis has once again dragged Ian Machado Garry‘s family into his never-ending rivalry with the UFC welterweight contender. With ‘The Future’ preparing for the biggest bout of his career against Islam Makhachev at UFC 330 this weekend, the BJJ star went on social media to reignite an old controversy involving Garry’s wife, Layla Machado Garry.

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Dillon Danis reshared a post of his captioned “Morning ❤️” from 2023 in which he had shared a screengrab of an Instagram chat between himself and Layla in 2018. The conversation starts with the UFC welterweight’s wife sending a praying emoji before Danis asks where she is from.

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“Where are you from?” Danis’ message read.

“England but half Brazilian,” Layla replied. “How are you today?”

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“Very cool doing great,” Danis responded before asking, “Where do you live?”

The messages themselves do not show anything particularly explicit, but the BJJ star has pushed them back into the spotlight as he continues to target Ian Garry ahead of his UFC 330 title fight against Islam Makhachev.

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Dillon Danis also retweeted a video of Garry’s son, Leo, reacting excitedly to a UFC 330 poster featuring his father and his current favorite fighter Makhachev.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: Bellator 198-Danis vs Walker, Apr 28, 2018 Rosemont, IL, USA Dillon Danis red gloves fights Kyle Walker blue gloves during Bellator 198 at Allstate Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports, 28.04.2018 20:14:37, 10810454, Kyle Walker, MMA, Allstate Arena PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxMandelx 10810454

“Ian and Islam Makhachev,” Leo says excitedly.

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However, Danis retweeted it by pointing out how Ian Garry was called by his name by his very own son.

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“His son doesn’t even call him Dad 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭,” the 32-year-old wrote.

The post immediately added another personal layer to Danis’ latest attempt to get under Ian Garry’s skin.

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Given Dillon Danis’ previous history with ‘The Future,’ the timing is unsurprising. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist has been after the Irishman for years, often choosing to target personal aspects of his life rather than keeping the rivalry strictly about fighting.

And this wasn’t the first time he used Layla Machado to get under his skin. Back in 2023, the BJJ star also mocked Ian Garry for adopting his wife’s surname when the couple married in 2022.

“Irish fans, here’s a question: does it bother you that Ian Garry adopted his wife’s last name?” Danis wrote on X.

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His habit of going too personal is what has led him into a serious legal battle with Logan Paul‘s wife, Nina Agdal, who sued the BJJ star for invasion of privacy and sharing a non-consensual intimate image during the buildup to his 2023 boxing match with Paul. A case that has left him facing severe financial troubles.

However, it seems like mocking Ian Garry has become somewhat of a habit for the BJJ star that he simply cannot refrain from. After all, Danis has been going after ‘The Future’ for years now.

Dillon Danis has been wanting to go one-on-one with Ian Garry for years

Dillon Danis has had his sights set on Ian Garry for quite a while now, long before the Irishman became one of the UFC’s top welterweight contenders.

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Although the 32-year-old was preparing to box Logan Paul in their October 2023 bout, he was still primarily an MMA fighter officially signed to Bellator at the time. With Bellator’s future uncertain, Danis stated that he planned to move to the UFC if the promotion folded and instantly listed Ian Garry as one of his preferred opponents.

“I’m willing to go and go out there and see if what I’m saying is true,” Dillon Danis said on The MMA Hour. “If I go to the UFC, give me your toughest fight.

“Give me Ian Garry, give me Neil Magny. Anybody. Leon Edwards. That would be the easiest fight. Colby [Covington], anybody.”

However, Ian Garry was quick to respond, and he certainly didn’t sound interested in testing Dillon Danis’ claims.

“Everyone get in the car. Stop trying to wind me up. I would kill that guy,” Garry said.

More than two years later, the matchup seems highly unlikely. Dillon Danis returned to MMA in August 2025, submitting Warren Spencer in under 15 seconds. And now, he is set to face Mike Perry on August 29.

Meanwhile, ‘The Future’ has become one of the top welterweight fighters in the UFC. The Irishman has reached the top of the division and is now set to face Islam Makhachev for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 330.

This only widens the gap between the two fighters compared to when ‘El Jefe’ originally called Garry out. Dillon Danis has less than a handful of legitimate professional MMA victories, but ‘The Future’ has already built a 17-1 record and risen to the top of one of the UFC’s deepest divisions.

So while Danis continues to find ways to reignite their personal rivalry, an actual fight between the two is quite unlikely.