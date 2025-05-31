Dillon Danis Rubs Salt on Belal Muhammad’s Wounds With Insulting Top 3 Recognition

Belal Muhammad cannot catch a break. At long last, after a ten-fight unbeaten streak, and with all the other contenders having had their turn, ‘Bully B’ finally got his title fight last year. And the Chicago-born grappler absolutely wiped the floor with then-champion Leon Edwards at UFC 304 to become the UFC’s welterweight champ. Alas, Muhammad couldn’t even defend the title once and dropped it to the brilliant Jack Della Maddalena at their UFC 315 clash, and has once again been written off.

‘Bully B,’ of course, was already one of the most unpopular fighters in the promotion. Fans have long been critical of the Palestinian heritage fighter for his grappling-heavy fighting style and proclivity for decisions, both of which fans find lackluster.

But just as it seemed that Muhammad’s time had come, and he was finally starting to get the respect he felt he deserved, he got comprehensively beaten by Della Maddalena’s stellar boxing and forward pressure. And as you can imagine, Muhammad has been getting trolled after the loss, including by professional troll and part-time fighter, Dillon Danis.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Belal Muhammad is top 3 worst champions in UFC history,” ‘El Jefe’ wrote on X.

While some may find it a bit out of the blue coming from Danis, the BJJ black belt and the former UFC champion have been going back and forth on social media since last week. “I f—ing hate @bullyb170 his face is just one of those just ruins your whole day,” Danis wrote on X last week.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And the always bombastic and belligerent Belal Muhammad, of course, couldn’t let this insult go unanswered. “Your like a mom that goes to one cardio kickboxing class ‘Trains with pereira one day’ thinks he can fight now lol,” ‘Bully B’ wrote. Now that Danis has responded, it would be interesting to see if Muhammad has another comeback. Speaking of comebacks, if the news about the ‘Bully B’s next fight is true, he has the chance to make a comeback for the ages.

Belal Muhammad set to face Shavkat Rakhmonov next per Jon Anil

The reason Jack Della Maddalena was able to fight Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 is that Shavkat Rakhmonov turned down the title fight. ‘Nomad,’ of course, is undefeated and was set to fight Muhammad last year, but a bad bone infection forced the then-champion, ‘Bully B, ‘ to pull out. This time around, Rakhmonov was the one injured, and the UFC slotted in Della Maddalena instead.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And while the fans thought they were robbed of this excellent matchup with Muhammad losing the title, it seems there is still hope. According to UFC’s lead play-by-play commentator, Jon Anik, Muhammad-Rakhmonov is happening and set for October. “We will see what Shavkat Rakhmonov has for him in October. Belal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov in October. There’s your breaking news,” Anik said on his podcast with Kenny Florian.

And this is good news for Muhammad. If he manages to beat Rakhmonov– the boogeyman of the division– it would be hard to deny ‘Bully B’ a title shot. But that is easier said than done against the seemingly unstoppable ‘Nomad,’ who is undefeated and has finished all his opponents except Ian Machado Garry on UFC 310 last year. What do you think about Dillon Danis’ latest potshots at Belal Muhammad?