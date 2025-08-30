Dillon Danis Snubs $10B Competitor to Push Conor McGregor’s Brand After Rekindling Friendship

When Dillon Danis got down for his latest interview on The Stomping Ground, he began with a simple but strategic choice. Before discussing his profession or personal life, he made a subtle gesture indicating where his loyalties currently lie. It wasn’t loud or dramatic, but for those who have watched his rocky relationship with Conor McGregor, it said more than any opening statement.

Not long ago, Danis and McGregor’s friendship seemed broken beyond repair. The 32-year-old had been McGregor’s trusted grappling partner in his biggest UFC camps and even threw the first punch in the infamous UFC 229 melee. But years later, things unraveled when McGregor was seen cozying up to Logan and Jake Paul, the very people Danis was locked in a legal war with.

Danis felt betrayed when she saw Conor McGregor on the bus with the Paul brothers and their mother. “Logan Paul is trying to ruin my life and take money from my kid’s mouth,” he told Ariel Helwani. “Conor’s been through lawsuits; he knows it sucks. That’s why it hurt.” The Irishman may have been looking for a boxing payday, but for Danis, watching his closest ally cozy up to a bitter rival cut deep.

That’s why the first few seconds of his new interview matter. When offered a Guinness, Ireland’s $10 billion export and one of the most recognizable beers in the world, Dillon Danis waved it off. Instead, he requested a Forged Irish Stout, a Dublin-brewed beer owned and promoted by ‘The Notorious’ himself.

For casual fans, it may have looked like a throwaway choice. But to anyone following their fractured friendship, it was a quiet but pointed display of solidarity. Danis ensured that the point was not lost. When asked on The Stomping Ground where he and Conor McGregor stand now, he left little room for doubt. “We talk every day. It was all good. It’s just like friends, you know; it was all good. We talk every single day. Yeah, like we already talked right when I got back,” he explained.

Conor McGregor at the Road House UK Special Screening, Curzon cinema on March 14, 2024 in London, UK.

The 32-year-old further added, “That was just a little thing, but you know, friends go through s— and you don’t take it online or s—. Real friends just get through it… Me and him are very close. We’re brothers, so it is what it is.” And just like that, we now know that the duo is back together. Maybe we will also get to see him corner the Irishman whenever he makes his UFC return. But would he want to see ‘The Notorious’ get back to his MMA way of life? Or would Dillon Danis want him to don some boxing gloves instead?

Dillon Danis asks Conor McGregor to stay in the UFC

For Danis, the thought of McGregor leaving MMA doesn’t feel right. This is the man who helped make the UFC a global spectacle, and the 32-year-old believes his true home is inside the Octagon. While McGregor may be eyeing politics or other endeavors every now and then, Danis sees unfinished business in the cage, one more chance to remind the world why he became ‘The Notorious.’

Danis did not sugarcoat his belief either. He wants Conor McGregor to stay in the UFC and pursue another title run, believing that when the Irishman trains with complete focus, “no one’s beating him.” It wasn’t just loyalty; it was the conviction of someone who has seen McGregor at his best and understands the level he can still reach.

That conviction is based on experience. Danis has trained with the Irishman, witnessed the preparation for big nights, and understands the difference it makes. For him, McGregor’s return is about more than just anticipation or star power; it’s about legacy. And now that their bond has been restored, Danis wants the world to see the fighter he still considers the best in the game.