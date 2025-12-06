Dillon Danis’ Troubles Pile Up Weeks After NY Mayor Launches Investigation Into UFC 322 Brawl

Dillon Danis’ calendar keeps getting emptier, and this time it’s not because of trash talk or promotional theatrics. Weeks after chaos erupted cageside at Madison Square Garden during UFC 322, the fallout has followed him straight into December. What began as a viral melee has quietly become a medical roadblock, one that just wiped out his next title defense. So, how much damage did that night really do, and is this just the beginning?

Danis was set to defend his Misfits MMA light heavyweight title on December 20 in Dubai. On paper, it was business as usual: Danis versus Anthony Taylor, another chapter in his unconventional combat sports run. In reality, the echoes of UFC 322 were still ringing. The injuries from that brawl didn’t fade with the headlines. They lingered, multiplied, and finally forced Misfits Boxing to step in and pull the plug.

That confirmation via a report shared on X by @ACDMMA, which cited Misfits Boxing directly: “Dillon Danis has been forced to pull out of his MMA fight scheduled for December 20th due to injuries suffered from the UFC 322 brawl at MSG.”

No theatrics. No spin. Just a blunt outcome tied directly to what happened in New York. Misfits Boxing followed with an official statement that left little room for debate.

“Unfortunately, Dillon Danis will not be competing at ‘The Fight Before Christmas’ event in Dubai on December 20, 2025,” the promotion announced. The reason was just as direct: “Independent physicians have determined that he is not medically cleared to compete at this time due to the melee that occurred at Madison Square Garden last month.”

Behind the scenes, Danis apparently tried to push through. But doctors wouldn’t budge. While no specific injury was disclosed, it was undeniably linked to UFC 322 and this withdrawal.

That link takes us back to November 15 at Madison Square Garden. During UFC 322, Danis, sitting cageside, became the center of a violent scene when members of Islam Makhachev’s entourage jumped him. Video footage showed Danis being punched from behind, with Magomed “Chanco” Zaynukov featured prominently. Then, New York City mayor Eric Adams stepped in.

“These assaults at Madison Square Garden are completely unacceptable,” Adams wrote on X. “The NYPD is already conducting a full investigation, and everyone responsible will be held accountable.” With Adams in office until January 1, 2026, the timing matters. New York doesn’t often let high-profile incidents slide, especially when they happen on one of sports’ biggest stages.

History backs that up. Conor McGregor’s 2018 bus attack led to lengthy legal consequences and a fight to avoid charges that could have kept him out of the U.S. As for Dillon Danis, the fight withdrawal and the looming threat of accountability by the mayor aren’t the only fallout from his altercation.

Dillon Danis finds himself banned from UFC events and dealing with injuries in the aftermath of UFC 322

Dana White didn’t hedge or leave room for interpretation after UFC 322. In his view, the scene at Madison Square Garden wasn’t confusing. It was familiar. “I was on the other side [of the Octagon] and go, ‘F–k, I know exactly what this is,’” White said, speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

That moment of recognition mattered because it led directly to the UFC CEO’s final call: “You will never see Dillon Danis at a UFC fight ever again.”

That’s not a suspension. That’s not a cooling-off period. That’s a lifetime ban from attending UFC events. The language mirrors how Dana White has handled repeated disruptions in the past. But here’s the question worth asking: was this really just about UFC 322, or was it the final straw?

Because this wasn’t Dillon Danis’ first removal from the world’s most famous arena. Back in 2021, he was reportedly escorted out of Madison Square Garden after a backstage altercation with well-known MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz during UFC 268. Different night. Same building. Same ending.

As such, for Danis, UFC 322 may go down as more than just another viral clip or cautionary tale. It’s starting to look like a pivot point. Misfits Boxing insists he’ll return in 2026, but even that comeback will arrive under a heavier cloud than before. With New York authorities investigating, and the UFC making it clear his presence is no longer welcome, the space for error has narrowed dramatically.