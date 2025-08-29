Dillon Danis Warned About UFC Failure as He Proudly Follows Khamzat Chimaev’s Lead

Conor McGregor’s friend-cum-former BJJ coach, Dillon Danis, is finally breaking his duck in the MMA scene this weekend. The former Bellator fighter hasn’t competed in a cage fight since 2019, and this Saturday, it will be his return after six long years, and that too, against a professional boxer, Spencer Warren, who’ll be the first professional boxer to crossover to MMA and compete at a global stage.

In 2023, Dillon Danis was released by Bellator (now owned by the PFL) due to inactivity. He’s only fought two fights so far on a professional level, and even expressed his wish to fight in the UFC, but his upcoming opponent has dismissed those hopes. Why? Well, Spencer Warren claims that if Danis tries to submit him, he won’t put up a fight because the fight fans want to see what the former Bellator fighter’s striking skills are like.

“Bro, if you take me down, I’m tapping. That’s it… Do you wanna know why? Because I know that the world needs to see you strike. Everyone else has seen you tap people out, do jits, and all that gay s–t on the floor, right?” Spencer Warren told Dillon Danis during a face-to-face interview ahead of their MF & DAZN X Series 22: Ring of Thrones fight. “But no one has seen you stand and trade ever. If you want to fight in the UFC, bro, what are you going to these UFC legends? You think they got there from cuddling?”

Well, Dillon Danis seemed to refute the fact that he’ll never make it to the UFC with just his grappling skills. To substantiate his argument, he mentioned Khamzat Chimaev‘s recent UFC 319 win. “What happened with Khamzat? His last fight against Dricus. He took him down in five seconds,” Danis responded, only for Spencer Warren to claim that the fight was not exciting at all. “Yeah, but how boring was that fight?”



Dillon Danis claims that what works for you is what you need to do. His two wins have come via submission, so Conor McGregor‘s friend claims that his ground game is “practical.” However, Danis did not stop there! In what seemed like a warning to Spencer Warren, he claimed that Dricus du Plessis did not take Khamzat Chimaev’s wrestling seriously enough, and that cost him the fight and the UFC middleweight title. “I guess Dricus did get prepared for Khamzat, either. I guess he did not work on his wrestling. He went down in five seconds,” he added.

USA Today via Reuters FloSports: FloGrappling Submission Underground 4, May 14, 2017 Portland, OR, USA Jake Shields defeats Dillon Danis in Submission Underground 4 at Roseland Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Al Sermeno-USA TODAY Sports, 14.05.2017 18:50:48, 10059419, FloSports, Jake Shields PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAlxSermenox 10059419

For now, though, Dillon Danis needs to make an impression in his upcoming fight. He’s taking on a fighter with a boxing background, so people would be hoping to see him win. However, he also revealed his future plans after fighting Spencer Warren, which involve getting payback for the 2018 scuffle against Islam Makhachev.

Dillon Danis is plotting a revenge plan against Islam Makhachev

2018 was one of the most talked-about years for the UFC. Not only did Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov break all kinds of PPV records, but their camps also brawled with each other after UFC 229, where both Islam Makhachev and Dillon Danis were involved. That loss took a tremendous toll on McGregor, but for Danis, he still has some bad blood with the Dagestan native and claims that he might just attack the former lightweight champion at UFC 322.

“I want Islam. Islam is a s—bag, I would submit him so easily, he’s never faced a grappler like me. I want to finish off where we started when he punched me in the back of the head that night seven years ago, when I said I’d get my revenge one day,” Dillon Danis stated during a media scrum recently. “Maybe I will go [to UFC 322] and jump in the cage to get him back.”

Well, UFC 322 is still over a couple of months away, so let’s not talk about that now. It will be interesting to see if Dillon Danis has lost his touch in the game, given that he hasn’t competed for about half a dozen years. What are your predictions for the fight this weekend? Drop your comments below.