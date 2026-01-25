“Disgrace”: UFC 324 Fans Tell Derrick Lewis to Retire After “Slowest” TKO Loss Against Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Derrick Lewis has made a career out of defying logic. Usually in his fights, it’s one sudden eruption, and everything changes. That’s been the story of the UFC’s knockout king for more than a decade. But at UFC 324, the story flipped, and fans didn’t like how it read.

The heavyweight bout between him and Waldo Cortes-Acosta carried real stakes. A strong showing could’ve put either man in line for a major opportunity, possibly even a slot on the UFC’s planned White House card in June.

Lewis, one of President Donald Trump’s favorite fighters, felt like a natural fit. Waldo Cortes-Acosta, meanwhile, has been vocal about representing Latin Americans on a global stage. The buildup even turned physical at their final face-off, requiring Dana White and staff to separate them.

Inside the Octagon, though, the fight never caught fire. The opening round was measured. Lewis threw high kicks and loaded swings. Cortes-Acosta countered with jabs and leg kicks, choosing patience over power.

In the second round, the tempo stayed controlled. Then came the moment that sparked outrage. A short jab from Cortes-Acosta landed. Derrick Lewis appeared to lose balance or sit down. Waldo followed him to the mat, landed punches, and the referee stepped in at 3:14 of Round 2. On paper, it’s a clean TKO win, but the fans weren’t convinced.

Fans fire shots at Derrick Lewis as bizarre finish to Waldo Cortes-Acosta fight at UFC 324 raises eyebrows

This fan didn’t hold back as they fired off with, “Dereck Lewis is a disgrace there, quitting like that after getting dropped by the wind.” That reaction set the tone. Fans are used to ‘The Black Beast’ absorbing damage, laughing it off (sometimes even faking being hurt), and detonating something ridiculous in return. Seeing him go down without a clear, crushing blow clashed with everything people think they know about him.

Another viewer took it a step further with, “Derrick Lewis falling down to his back like that should be investigated. Either he gave up or its a fixed fight and he threw on purpose. It looked like he slipped then fell to his back.” This is where the conversation turned darker. UFC 324 already had last-minute fight cancellations and whispers of suspicious betting activity earlier in the day. That background fueled paranoia, even if there’s no evidence Lewis did anything wrong.

One fan simply wrote, “Investigate Derrick Lewis” When fans don’t understand what they’re seeing, they jump to conclusions. Lewis’ body language didn’t help. He didn’t protest much, he didn’t look furious. That silence became its own problem.

The backlash even extended to his fighting career as this fan wrote, “Derrick Lewis Needs To Retire After This Fight.” This reaction felt less angry and more resigned. Lewis is 40. He’s taken enormous damage over the years. When a veteran loses in a way that looks uncharacteristic, fans start worrying whether the decline has finally arrived, especially at heavyweight, where the blows are some of the hardest in the sport. What do you think?

One fan laid out their concerns with the finishing sequence, “Did i just witness the slowest ever TKO at #UFC324. Did @Thebeast_ufc just fall in slow motion. Everything that happened felt like someone switched the slow-Mo setting on the camera.” That line kept popping up in different forms. The stoppage didn’t look violent enough for a heavyweight fight involving Lewis. Everything felt delayed, as the moment unfolded in slow motion. For viewers expecting chaos, it was jarring.

Not all reactions were about Lewis, as one fan wrote, “Waldo’s a top contender now. Very big fight next for him I’d bet that could get him a title opportunity.” Cortes-Acosta did exactly what he was supposed to do: stay composed, avoid danger, and capitalize when the opening appeared. He later called out Curtis Blaydes, promising to “shut him up.” That’s how contenders are made, even if the finish wasn’t pretty.

Derrick Lewis has built his legend on toughness and absurd recoveries. When that image cracks, even briefly, fans react emotionally. Add in recent scrutiny around betting irregularities in the sport, and suspicion spreads faster than facts.

For ‘The Black Beast’, this loss hits harder than most. Not because of the record, but because it challenges the version of him that fans expect. Was this just an awkward loss against a disciplined contender? Or the moment where the heavyweight knockout king has finally lost his thunder? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!