“Disgusting Woman”: UFC Vegas 121 Viewers Revolt Against Fighter for Kneeing Her Opponent After Stoppage

UFC Vegas 121 witnessed a thrilling start tonight at Meta Apex in Las Vegas, with the opening fight ending in a devastating first-round finish. However, the closing sequence left fans fuming after the winner kneed her concussed opponent after the bout ended.

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Mexico’s Yazmin Jauregui returned to the Octagon following a two-year hiatus to face Vanessa Demopoulos in the opening prelim bout. Despite returning to competition after such a long layoff, it looked like Jauregui had never left the cage. She quickly engaged in a fierce exchange and tagged her opponent. Demopoulos tried to return fire with an overhand right, but a solid counter from Jauregui dropped her to the canvas.

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The 27-year-old landed some follow-up strikes to seal the deal. The referee subsequently waved off the fight at 1:02 of the very first round. However, the controversial part began right after the official stopped the contest.

While Jauregui tried to get up, an already concussed Demopoulos unconsciously pulled her back down. But without finding her way up, the Mexican landed a knee strike on the opponent she just knocked out. The referee also caught the sequence and told Jauregui the fight was over; only then did she finally got up.

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Understandably, fans didn’t take kindly to the lack of proper sportsmanship from Yazmin Jauregui at UFC Vegas 121, and they promptly grilled her for kneeing Vanessa Demopoulos right after the fight concluded.

Fans lash out after UFC Vegas 121 opening fight ends in knee strike controversy

What a disgusting woman! Seeing that she was unconscious and the referee stopped the fight, she still kneed her. What a nasty woman. 🤦🏼‍♀️

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Dirty trash a— human for that knee on a concussed opponent AFTER the fight was over.

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Pretty lame kneeing a downed opponent. Good smackin though. 👍👍👍

She’s a b—h for kneeing her obviously concussed opponent to the body AFTER the fight was stopped

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Why is each account posting this as a welcome back highlight. This was pure no-class, c—y bulls—t

Dirty a—s knee after the fight. Should be fined

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Kneeing an already severely concussed opponent. New low for Yasmin Juaregui. Karma will return soon