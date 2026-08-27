“Divorced Three Times, S–t’s F–ked Up”: Kevin Holland Reveals Harsh Reality Behind Dana White’s $11M Claim

Dana White has once again highlighted the financial opportunities available to fighters coming through Dana White’s Contender Series, noting after Tuesday’s show how one former DWCS fighter has earned more than $11 million in the UFC without ever having fought for a UFC title.

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During the Week 2 post-fight press conference, the UFC CEO shared that DWCS grads have earned a staggering $225.3 million since the show’s genesis in 2017.

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“I’ve got one for you that I wanted to share with you guys,” Dana White told reporters. “This thing started in July 2017. From that date until today, the fighters who have made it into the UFC from the Contender Series have made $225.3 million. Talk about an opportunity.”

The head honcho followed that up after Week 3 with an even more eye-catching number, revealing to the press that one fighter who has never competed for UFC gold has alone raked in $11 million during his run in the promotion.

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“Well, I told you guys last week that this show has paid fighters that have come off it like $225 million over the last 10 years,” he said. “And one of the guys that never fought for a world title has made over $11 million.

“So staying active and keeping yourself out there in everybody’s face is not only good financially, but you have a very limited amount of time to make a lot of money in any sport. So staying active is the move.”

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Naturally, fans quickly began trying to figure out who the UFC boss was referring to. And for many, Kevin Holland appeared to be the natural choice, given his unbelievable activity since joining the UFC.

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Although ‘Trailblazer’ failed to secure a contract immediately after winning the Contender Series in 2018, he is still an alumnus of the programme and joined the UFC shortly thereafter. Since then, the 33-year-old has competed 29 times in eight years, with a 16-12 record and one no contest.

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Kevin Holland has also received ten post-fight bonuses and headlined three UFC Fight Night events. His willingness to remain active proved especially beneficial when he decided to face Khamzat Chimaev on short notice at UFC 279 after the initial card fell apart, with ‘Trailblazer’ later claiming the bout helped him secure a lucrative contract renewal.

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No other non-champion DWCS alumnus has even come close to Kevin Holland’s level of activity, making him the obvious suspect. But Holland initially denied it.

“That fighter’s not me,” Holland said in an earlier Instagram Story. “I’m just now waking up. I’ll tell you all right now, that fighter’s not me. Don’t listen to that s—.”

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However, ‘Trailblazer’ followed it up with another video in which he jokingly introduced himself as the “$11 million man” before presenting a totally different view on what that kind of career earnings figure actually looks like after life’s expenses.

“It’s the $11 million dollar man, and I’m here to tell you one thing right now: I might’ve made $11 million, but after four kids, paying taxes, and getting divorced three times, s—-‘s f—— up,” Kevin Holland stated.

And well, there is a very simple reason Kevin Holland remains one of the UFC’s busiest fighters: he has always viewed his time as a professional athlete as something that needs to be maximised.

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Kevin Holland explains why he fights so many fights

Holland tied the UFC record for the most wins in a calendar year in 2020, fighting five times and winning all five, that too just between May and December. And by now, the sheer quantity of fights has become so normal for him that he admits he can barely recall some of them.

“My whole career I’ve always been pretty active,” he told BBC Sport. “You’re an athlete; you can’t be an athlete for 40 years. You can only be it for so long. So take advantage and wish for the best. Between super matches in jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, MMA, I’d fight seven to eight times a year.

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“I’ve always fought a lot, never really sit on my butt too much. I’ve had so many fights I don’t remember none of them.”

And while ‘Trailblazer’ knows he could slow down, his spending habits have given him plenty of motivation to keep earning.

“The amount of money I make these days, I could slow down the amount of money I make these days,” he told the media after UFC London. “I could definitely slow down. But the amount of money I spend these days, I stay active.”

The 33-year-old fought five times in 2025, finishing 2-3. He overcame Gunnar Nelson and Vicente Luque but lost to Reinier de Ridder, Daniel Rodriguez, and Mike Malott. ‘Trailblazer’ most recently fought Randy Brown at UFC 327 in April 2026, winning via unanimous decision. And while Kevin Holland was then scheduled to face Jacobe Smith at UFC Oklahoma City on July 18, he withdrew due to an undisclosed injury.

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Since then, he has not yet been assigned a new opponent or a return date. So, regardless of whether Holland is Dana White’s $11 million guy, his formula remains clear: fight frequently, remain visible, and keep cashing checks while the window is open.