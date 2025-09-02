“Do Right by Your People”: Israel Adesanya Pleads With New Zealand for Law Reform After Friend’s Death

The fighters of City Kickboxing are used to throwing punches, not dancing. Yet recently, Israel Adesanya and his teammates swapped the fighting gear for the dance floor. Why? To shine a spotlight on a darker fight, New Zealand’s struggle against ‘coward punches’. What began as a lighthearted video quickly revealed a deeper mission, and it all ties back to a tragedy the team refuses to let fade: the tragic loss of their friend Fau Vake in 2021.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a video uploaded on his FREESTYLEBENDER channel on YouTube, Adesanya explained why the campaign isn’t just about awareness, as he stated, “Yeah, we’re giving away a fancy car for the cause, because look, this needs to get out and doing content, like everyone, even Eugene, you know, jumping in the dance. We have some other content that was out of everyone’s comfort zone.”

The raffle? A $341,000 limited edition BMW M4 CSL, with every $50 ticket funding education and anti-violence programs. The campaign is spearheaded by the Walk Without Fear Trust, co-founded by CKB coach Eugene Bareman. Its work is rooted in personal tragedy. Fau Vake’s death, and more recently that of Daniel Nganeko, left a scar that still runs deep.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As such, the former middleweight champion continued by sharing in the recent video that the “mission” is, “Is to just change the laws, coz look, it’s just, it’s the New Zealand bureaucrats, the politicians. It’s not until it happens to one of you, or one of your people that, then it’ll be like overnight the laws will change. But because it’s not important to them coz they’re not outside but their people are and it will happen to one of your people. Hopefully not, but it doesn’t have to get to that point, before you have to change the laws.”

He didn’t stop there as Adesanya further shared, “Just do right by your people, your citizens and change the law. So those who participate in a coward punch, sucker punch someone from behind, they get put in jail for a long time. If they k*** someone they get the life sentence, they get 10-20 years. Coz getting a slap on the wrist and then getting 2 years or home detention and then you’re free to go, when our brother’s dead is to laugh in the face, to not just us, not just the family, but the community.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago April 8, 2023, Miami, FL, Miami, Florida, United States: MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 8: Israel Adesanya celebrates his victory over Alex Pereira in their middleweight fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 8, 2023 in Miami, FL, United States. Miami, FL United States – ZUMAp175 20230408_zsa_p175_152 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

To break that cycle of violence, the trust has partnered with the Diamond Charitable Trust for a nationwide push. Alongside videos and raffles, their recent Christchurch event marked the first time ambassadors directly engaged with the community. As per coach Eugene Bareman, “These aren’t abstract tragedies, it’s real pain, real loss. We need everyone to see these attacks for what they are: abhorrent, unforgivable, and completely unacceptable.”

AD

This isn’t Israel Adesanya‘s first time using his platform for social causes. From mental health advocacy to speaking against racism, he has long extended his voice beyond fighting. This time, though, the cause is painfully personal. The raffle runs until November 21, with the winner announced on November 29.

But the car isn’t the real prize here. It’s awareness and laws that actually protect citizens. And it’s ensuring no other family has to carry the same grief. While it remains to be seen whether the lawmakers in New Zealand listen to the voices of Adesanya and the community, ‘The Last Stylebender’ has recently also indicated that he’s ready to get back to the Octagon!

Israel Adesanya reveals his comeback plans as Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa in his crosshairs

After three straight defeats, many have wondered if Israel Adesanya’s fighting days are behind him. Losses to Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis, and Nassourdine Imavov have shaken his aura of invincibility. At 36, and fresh off a knockout at the hands of Imavov, questions about his future felt louder than ever. Was this the end of an era?

Not quite. In a recent chat with Sun Sport, Adesanya made it clear, “I sparred with Kamaru [Usman] in Miami when Volk [Alexander Volkanovski] got his belt back and that was my first sparring back. I took some time out to just, you know, chill and let the brain relax. And yeah, I just knew straight away. So I’ve been itchy for a while, bro. I’m ready to go!”

The big question now is, who stands across from him in his comeback fight? Adesanya floated two names. One is Sean Strickland, the man who took his belt in 2023. Revenge would make for a compelling narrative. The other? Paulo Costa. Adesanya famously dismantled Costa in 2020, a loss that derailed the Brazilian’s momentum for years.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to him, “I don’t have to say much. I’d be like, ‘Cool, alright, that sounds fun, and give him (Costa) a chance at redemption like people have done for me as well. And Strickland, if he wants to fight, sure. If not, it’s alright.”

As such, Israel Adesanya now stands at a crossroads, fighting two battles at once. One is in the streets of New Zealand, where he pleads for justice and harsher laws to prevent tragedies like Fau Vake’s. The other is inside the Octagon, where he looks to reclaim his pride after a brutal losing streak. Either way, ‘The Last Stylebender’ has made one thing clear: whether it’s for his community or his career, he isn’t done fighting yet!