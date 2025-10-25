Does Tom Aspinall Keep Heavyweight Title After No Contest Against Ciryl Gane? UFC 321 Eye Poke Rules Explained

At the UFC 321 headliner, Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane promised to be a proper barnburner that fans would remember for a long time. The Etihad Arena was buzzing, ready for an action-packed showdown for the heavyweight title. But in an unfortunate turn of events, an accident completely took the life out of the fight, leaving fans around the world disappointed.

By the end of the first round, the reigning heavyweight champ couldn’t continue, and the referee was forced to wave the fight off. There was no winner, and even the challenger, Ciryl Gane, shared the disappointment of how things ended. So, what exactly went down in the UFC 321 main event at the Abu Dhabi tonight? Here’s everything you need to know.

What happened in Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 321?

The main event began with both heavyweights showcasing their speed and striking range right from the start. After the first minute, the champion began landing crisp shots, while the challenger answered back with his own jabs and combinations. However, as the action intensified, ‘Bon Gamin’ accidentally poked both of Tom Aspinall’s eyes during an exchange.

After the doctor stepped in to assess the damage, Aspinall told officials he couldn’t see out of his right eye. As a result, the fight was ruled a no-contest by the referee, bringing an abrupt and disappointing end to what was shaping up to be a thrilling bout. Although the conclusion of this fight was far from satisfying, the British champion still got to keep his belt. Why?



It’s because in cases of accidental eye pokes, if a fighter can’t recover within the five-minute window, the result is ruled a no-contest instead of a disqualification. That’s why Aspinall remains the champion, even though no win will be added to his record. Now that the confusion is hopefully cleared up, let’s shift focus to whether a rematch could be on the horizon or not.

Is Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane rematch happening?

Leading up to the UFC 321 main event, many believed Tom Aspinall would dominate his opponent early in the first round. However, Ciryl Gane put on a surprisingly competitive performance, and for the first time, it looked like the Brit would actually get past the opening round this time, also with a bloody nose. Unfortunately, that question remained unanswered as the Frenchman’s accidental eye poke completely drained the fight of its energy. Still, a rematch now seems very likely to be on the horizon.

Fans are already calling for the reigning heavyweight champ to run it back against what appeared to be his toughest test inside the Octagon so far. Adding to that, UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier also expressed his belief that a rematch should happen, even suggesting December as the perfect time to book it. And Dana White has also indicated at the post-fight presser that he would book the rematch as soon as the champ’s eye gets healed.

But the real question is, how bad is Tom Aspinall’s eye injury from that poke? Because these kinds of in-fight injuries can sometimes turn out to be more serious than they first appear. So, let’s take a closer look at that as well.

How bad is Tom Aspinall’s eye injury after UFC 321?

“What the f—, why are you booing? What am I supposed to do about it? I didn’t do the poke. I can’t see!” Tom Aspinall shouted to the entire Etihad Arena as a wave of boos filled the air. With a visibly damaged eye, the champ wanted to make it clear that his injury was real and that he didn’t quit the fight. But judging by the look of his eye, it seems the Brit could be sidelined for quite some time.

Depending on the severity, the reigning heavyweight champion might need a few months, or even longer, to recover from the injury. For instance, when Henry Cejudo suffered an eye poke against Song Yadong at the UFC Seattle fight night, he also spent a couple of months healing before returning.

Just like that, another highly anticipated fight has fallen victim to the recurring issue of eye pokes, which has become a serious problem in the UFC. Whether there will be a solution in the future remains to be seen. But let us know in the comments, how do you think the UFC can actually reduce the number of eye pokes moving forward?