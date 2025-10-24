Does Tom Aspinall Wear Veneers? Everything About UFC Champion’s New Teeth

Remember Darren Till joking with Ariel Helwani about getting new teeth? The former UFC middleweight used soccer star Roberto Firmino as a reference to light up his own smile. Well, guess who’s joined Till with a fresh set of his own veneers? Heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall!

From the career-threatening injury he suffered against Curtis Blaydes three years ago to Jon Jones stringing him along, Tom Aspinall managed to recover from that “dark place” with a smile. In recent times, many fans have noticed a change in his smile, sparking speculation about dental work.

Did Tom Aspinall get veneers or dental implants?

Tom Aspinall’s teeth had always looked natural, just as they were during his childhood. However, last year fans noticed a striking change: his teeth appeared whiter, more aligned, and uniform in shape. Aspinall documented the process in a social media vlog, giving fans an inside look at his visit to the dentist. The procedure was not dental implants but the application of veneers, which are bonded to the front surfaces of the teeth to improve shape, cover gaps, or correct discoloration.

In the vlog, Aspinall said, “Oh, we have to go to the dentist today and get our teeth done. Exciting day, but a bit nervous for it, got to be honest. It’s been a while, so we’ve got to get there.” The dentist explained the procedure: “I’m so glad. The composite came yesterday, which is the material we place over the front surface of each tooth. We use it to change the shape, the color, and we can also disguise minor misalignments.” Unlike dental implants, veneers offer a shorter lifespan, but the procedure is simpler, minimally invasive, and virtually painless.

After completing the treatment, the dentist shaped the veneers to create a natural, seamless look. Aspinall seemed thrilled with the results, saying, “Perfect. Perfect. I don’t… oh yeah, I wasn’t… yeah, they’re well, better than before. Honestly, I’m familiar with that. Thank you so much.” The bigger question, however, is what prompted Tom Aspinall to make this change to his teeth.

Why did Tom Aspinall change his teeth?

From reportedly bland cuisine to a cultural obsession with tea, the UK has long carried a variety of stigmas. Yet none has endured as much as jokes about British oral hygiene, which have become a global punchline—particularly in American media, where British characters are frequently shown with crooked, discolored, or misshapen teeth. In The Simpsons episode “Last Exit to Springfield,” for example, a dentist presents Lisa Simpson with The Big Book of British Smiles, featuring exaggeratedly crooked teeth to scare her into brushing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even with free dental care widely available in the UK, the stereotype of poor British teeth remains a recurring joke in the United States. This may have played a role in Tom Aspinall’s decision to enhance his smile. Competing in America’s premier MMA organization, Aspinall highlighted the significance of a confident smile during his dentist vlog, saying, “Gives you better confidence as well.”

While he has never disclosed the exact motivation behind the dental treatment, his future sports ambitions in the U.S. suggest Tom Aspinall may choose to remain there rather than return to the UK—particularly given his previously expressed frustration with the “corruption” in his home country.