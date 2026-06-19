DOJ, FBI Identify Illegal Immigrant as Alleged Ringleader Behind Foiled UFC White House Attack Plot

While UFC Freedom 250 unfolded on the South Lawn, unbeknownst to many, federal authorities were managing a far more serious threat outside the gates. A day after the June 14 event, FBI Director Kash Patel announced on social media that the bureau had successfully foiled an alleged attack on the South Lawn. The attack discussed and planned by many from different states on Signal chats was supposed to involve drones, explosives, and snipers. Law enforcement officials, however, thwarted the plan days before the event. They have since arrested at least five individuals from different states. While the investigation is ongoing to identify the others involved in planning and discussing the operation online, the Department of Justice and FBI have since identified Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez, 31, of Nebraska, as the central figure behind the attack plan.

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As per Nebraska Public Media’s report, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen corroborated the identity of Alvarez as the ringleader of the operation and credited the FBI and state law enforcement for the arrest.

“One of the key ringleaders of this planned attack was identified by the FBI right here in Nebraska,” Pillen stated. “I am proud beyond words not only that this terrorist is now behind bars, but also that our Nebraska State Patrol provided significant support in the FBI-led operation that took him into custody.”

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According to the Department of Homeland Security, Alvarez entered the United States from Mexico on a tourist visa in 2001 and was later granted Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status in 2014. Though he was granted DACA protection, the Department of Homeland Security has since confirmed that he had overstayed a B2 tourist visa since 2001 and, as a result, has been classified as being in the country illegally.

According to the criminal complaint filed against him following his arrest, Alvarez allegedly sent Signal messages to other members associated with the group. Investigators determined that the Nebraska resident communicated with members of a TikTok group called ‘Vanguard of the Old’ through encrypted messages. Authorities further discovered that Alvarez was known as “Shepherd” within the group, where he allegedly instructed members on how to carry out the attack using snipers and explosives. But that’s not all. Alvarez also allegedly maintained a “fallback location” at an abandoned Methodist church in western Nebraska.

On Sunday, the day of the event, the authorities raided the old Nebraska church and arrested the 31-year-old who had designated the location to his co-conspirators as a “safe zone.” Following the arrest, authorities revealed that Alvarez had allegedly recruited and coordinated with individuals across the country. In his criminal complaint, Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez was also named as the person who identified potential targets as President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Elon Musk, and several elected officials.

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“From his home here in Nebraska, Alvarez allegedly directed and recruited others across the country to conduct a horrific attack against government officials in a mass casualty event,” Eugene Kowel of the FBI stated on Tuesday. “Our team worked around the clock to locate and apprehend Alvarez, take him into custody, and collect crucial evidence.”

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According to reports, authorities uncovered details about Alvarez while investigating another prime suspect, Tycen C. Proper. However, another of the five arrested suspects, Michael Alan Thomas, allegedly spilled the beans on how Alvarez planned both the attack and the escape route.

If convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiring against the United States, Alvarez could face significant prison time, including a possible life sentence. In fact, he could also be ordered to pay fines of up to $250,000. However, one government official made it clear that Alvarez would ultimately be deported back to Mexico, where he is originally from.

“This illegal alien from Mexico should never have been allowed in our country. He was the ringleader of a failed terror attack targeting UFC Freedom 250 at the White House,” Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. “He and his co-conspirators now face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit violence on White House grounds. He will face justice and swiftly be removed from our country.”

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The five men apprehended in the foiled plot have been identified: Tycen C. Proper, 19, from Ohio; Bryan Omar Roa, 24, and Michael Alan Thomas, 32, both from California; Daniel K. Eskridge, 32, from Missouri, and Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez, 31, from Nebraska.

Now, as more details continue to emerge, Dana White has finally reacted to the alleged terror plot that the FBI says it prevented from unfolding at the White House during UFC Freedom 250 event.

Dana White reacts to UFC White House event’s alleged attack plot

After details about the FBI stopping a possible attack at the UFC White House event spread like wildfire, many wanted to know what UFC CEO Dana White had to say about the alleged plot. The head honcho assured that he was kept in the loop while the FBI was dealing with the threat, and he already knew that more was at stake than just an attack on the South Lawn.

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“Yeah, there was more than that,” the UFC CEO told TMZ. “And yes, I was in the loop while all those stuff that was happening in real time. Oh yeah [there were more]. Listen, these are the kind of events that bring the nuts out, you know what I mean. Yeah, this is normal stuff.

“The FBI is so good. I mean, these guys are so good at what they do. I mean, the up-to-date things that I had during the week of the fight. These guys are incredible, yeah. Listen, here’s the reality. There was no safer place in America to be on Sunday night than in DC.”

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Other than Dana White, President of the United States Donald Trump and Elon Musk have also broken their silence on the alleged plot. The episode is a reminder that an event of this scale and visibility, while a unifying spectacle for fans, also drew exactly the kind of attention security officials had spent months preparing for.