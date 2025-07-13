$10M Country Star’s “Crazy” UFO Story Leaves Joe Rogan in Absolute Awe

Joe Rogan’s podcast has always been a place where the weirdest and most polarizing topics come to life. The podcast king’s curiosity and hunger to explore the unknown are the real backbone behind its appeal to millions of listeners. And of course, some of the wild stories shared by his guests only add to that magic mix. This time, the UFC color commentator was left with his mouth wide open after hearing an outer world story.

Lukas Nelson, the American country singer boasting a $10 million net worth as reported by Citimuzik, made an appearance in the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. Their conversation fired up with a diverse array of captivating topics about this world. Things heated up when the two jumped into a discussion about UFOs and alien technology. The podcast king’s ultimate favorite topics to dive into.

Rogan stated, “So, a lot of the photographs of these things are blurry. It might be that these things exist in some sort of gravity-like void. What you’re seeing is exactly not there. What you’re seeing is like a dirty windshield.” His theory was soon followed by Nelson’s personal experience, where he claimed to have seen orange orbs floating in the air while hanging out with friends in Maui, Hawaii.

via Imago MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins Apr 12, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC announcer Joe Rogan during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240412_mjr_su5_070

“I’ve seen some stuff. When I was in Maui, twice I’ve seen something that I couldn’t explain. One time when I looked up, nine of us were hanging out. And we all looked up to see an orange orb, and it looked like it was a hundred yards away. Maybe 200, floating, kind of observing.” Nelson said.

That’s a shocking experience. While there’s still plenty of skepticism among people about aliens and their existence, stories like Lukas Nelson’s keep popping up time and again. Many have reported witnessing similar unexplained phenomena. But that’s not all, Rogan dives even deeper into the topic, suggesting that aliens might be observing humans from the ocean. So, let’s take a look at what he has to say.

Joe Rogan presents the theory of Aliens observing humans from the ocean

No matter your stance on the existence of aliens, you can’t deny Rogan’s theory packs a punch! After a certain depth, the ocean plunges into darkness, providing the perfect cover for aliens to establish their base without detection. Given that, what’s your take on this bold theory? Are you also into alien conspiracies? Let us know your thoughts! Do you stand with Rogan or take a different stance? Drop a comment below!

Rogan at the On episode #2348 added, “Well, the vast majority of the ocean floor is unexplored. So, this is the theory if you were going to set up a base here to observe human beings, if you’d came from somewhere else. You’d probably do it in the ocean. Especially the kind of technology that allowed them to travel here from other star systems would also allow them to not be intimidated whatsoever.”

