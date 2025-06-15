Dominick Cruz, Conor McGregor’s Ex Coach Join Fans in Disappointment After Cody Garbrandt’s UFC Atlanta Loss

Cody Garbrandt said all the right things heading into UFC Atlanta. In his interview with UFC.com, he shared, “Great camp, good energy throughout the whole camp, super healthy and ready to put it on the line. First time fighting out of Las Vegas in so long.” After dealing with severe vertigo following his UFC 300 loss to Deiveson Figueiredo, ‘No Love’ spent 14 months rebuilding himself.

Fully healthy and fighting outside Las Vegas for the first time since 2019, Garbrandt looked to turn a fresh page against Brazil’s Raoni Barcelos. But inside State Farm Arena at UFC Atlanta, that comeback story didn’t go as planned. Yet, his famed rival and former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz had shared on X, “Garbrant will want to let speedy boxing combos go and not get stuck on the back foot too much. Barcelos will definitely look to challenge the wrestling defense of Cody and will want to control the center of octagon. Fun matchup for 135lbs!”

And from the opening bell, Garbrandt looked sharp. He stung Barcelos early and even cracked him in the first round. But instead of following up with a flurry, Garbrandt let his opponent stand. The Brazilian, never one to back down, responded with pressure, clinch work, and plenty of cage control. Even though Garbrandt stuffed 10 of 11 takedown attempts, he couldn’t stop the momentum shifting against him.

The second round saw Barcelos take over. He kept Garbrandt moving backward, constantly pressing with forward motion and cage dominance. Garbrandt’s fast hands and clean counters were still there, but they were fewer and farther between. By the time Round 3 arrived, the former champ looked hesitant.

Garbrandt rallied late, but it wasn’t enough. Barcelos walked away with a unanimous decision, taking all three rounds on the judges’ cards. It marked his third win in a row and added the biggest name to his resume. For ‘No Love’, it was a second straight defeat, and another missed chance to recapture his once-brilliant spark. And the fans? They let their disappointment flood social media as we take a look at what the MMA sphere had to say!

Fans and Dillon Danis all chime in as Cody Garbrandt leaves UFC Atlanta with yet another defeat

Dillon Danis, the man who once added his voice to Conor McGregor‘s corner as his grappling coach and training partner, wrote, “Man, watching Cody Garbrandt lose just hits different for some reason. S–t hurts.” There’s something about Garbrandt’s losses that lingers. Maybe it’s because fans still remember the version of him who danced circles around Dominick Cruz at UFC 207. That highlight-reel confidence, those lightning-fast combos, it’s what made people believe. But when he falls short now, it doesn’t just feel like a loss. It feels like watching a once-promising legacy unravel.

Another shared, “It’s time to have the conversation—Cody Garbrandt was never that good.” It’s a brutal take, but it reflects a growing sentiment. Garbrandt’s record hasn’t exactly looked promising in the past few years. With a 2-4 record since 2021, the former bantamweight champion hasn’t been consistent at all. For critics, it’s becoming harder to defend his long-term standing among the bantamweight elite. What do you think?

One longtime supporter added, “Being a Cody Garbrandt fan is not for the weak-hearted.” Whether it’s a flash knockout, a decision loss, or a comeback that doesn’t quite come together, being in Cody Garbrandt‘s corner means bracing for a rollercoaster of highs and lows. UFC Atlanta was no different.

Another quipped, “No matter how many times Cody Garbrandt loses, he will always be my no head movement, trading in the pocket, showboating when he could win the fight, and wasting the opportunity GOAT.” It’s a backhanded tribute that cuts deep. ‘No Love’s style has always walked a fine line between brilliance and recklessness. Against Barcelos, he showed glimpses of discipline early. But once again, he faded as the fight reached the third round. That inability to stick to the script continues to haunt him and frustrate fans who see the talent, but not the execution.

And one viewer summed it up with, “This fight was weird. Both guys had moments throughout to finish the other, but both were too afraid to commit.” There’s truth to that. After Garbrandt’s early knockdown, he backed off. Barcelos, too, had control but never went for the kill, and the bout ended more with a fizzle than a bang.

In conclusion, the disappointment wasn’t limited to fans, with even ex-coaches like Dillon Danis voicing their frustration online. Some questioned his legacy, others defended his heart, but nearly all agreed that it hurts to watch a once-electric talent dim under the bright lights. Is this the end of ‘No Love’ as a contender? What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!