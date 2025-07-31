Dominick Reyes Exposes Secret Strategy to Nullify Jon Jones’ Eye Pokes in Blunt Confession on UFC 247

Light heavyweight star Dominick Reyes has seen a resurgence in his UFC career, as he’s amassed a 3-fight winning streak since his 2024 return to the promotion. The man who once gave Jon Jones a run for his money, and in many people’s eyes, was robbed of a win against ‘Bones’, is looking to get back in the title scene. But during a recent interview, Reyes recalled the biggest fight of his career and revealed some secrets about his training camp.

Given that Jon Jones is arguably the greatest fighter of all time, some would hope that Dominick Reyes would bring important people, experienced people, to his camp to prepare for the fight. But that wasn’t the case, as ‘The Devastator’ trained with his team as he did in his previous fights, and also had the help of his brother, who, according to Reyes, can “mimic” any fighter.

“The preparation wasn’t mad, you know. Five rounds. It was like my third five-round fight,” Dominick Reyes stated on the Pound 4 Pound podcast. “My best partner is my little brother. He’s not a professional fighter, but he could mimic anyone better than they fight, believe it or not.”



The former UFC title contender also revealed that he had help from one of Jon Jones’ old rivals, Ovince Saint Preux. The former UFC fighter was one of those rivals who went all five rounds with ‘Bones’ and implemented some tactics that came in handy for Reyes. Saint Preux taught ‘The Devastator’ the all-important move to evade Jones’ eye poke, which worked for Reyes when he locked horns with Jones at UFC 247.

“OSP showed up one time to help me out. He actually showed me the ‘punch the finger’ thing. That was an OSP special… Because Jon actively goes like this [re-enacts Jones’ stance],” Dominick Reyes added. “I would be facing him, and he would literally put his fingers in my face. Like, ‘I dare you to run in. I dare you to come in. So then I punch down on his fingers. That was from OSP.”



via Imago MMA: UFC 247 Feb 8, 2020 Houston, Texas, USA Jone Jones red gloves fights Dominick Reyes blue gloves during a UFC championship fight at Toyota Center.

Well, what’s in the past will stay in the past for Dominick Reyes, as he’s on his path to redemption and winning the UFC title. He’s got his next fight in the quest to become champion, and for this fight, ‘The Devastator’ will be travelling Down Under.

Dominick Reyes to fight in Perth main event

Not too long ago, lightweight star Dan Hooker was linked to potentially main eventing an event when the UFC makes its way back to Australia. However, the dealings between the fighter and the promotion have been somewhat tense as of late, and it seems Dana White and Co. have some other plans. The return to Perth in September will make UFC’s first event in the country since UFC 305, and the main event is set to feature Dominick Reyes.

Since we’ll be in the region of Oceania, the UFC will have a fighter from that region headlining the main event. In comes Carlos Ulberg, who’s on an 8-fight winning streak in the promotion, and he’ll fight Dominick Reyes. The winner is sure to get a title shot pretty soon, and it will be interesting to see how things pan out for both light heavyweights.

Coming back to the Jon Jones fight, Dominick Reyes appears to have moved on from that loss. However, the discussions surrounding do not seem to end. What did you think of their UFC 247 fight? Let us know in the comments down below.