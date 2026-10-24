Dominick Reyes Names Two Targets After Stunning KO at UFC 333

Dominick Reyes is looking to make another big move in the light heavyweight division after scoring a spectacular knockout win over Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 333. ‘The Devastator’ picked up one of the biggest victories of his recent career on October 24, and he already has two names in mind for his next fight: Paulo Costa and Khalil Rountree Jr.

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Speaking with Daniel Cormier during his post-fight interview, Dominick Reyes made it clear that he wants a big fight next. The 36-year-old isn’t interested in taking a step back and has his sights set on ranked opposition, specifically Paulo Costa or Khalil Rountree Jr.

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“I like No. 3 or No. 4. You know that’s Paulo and Khalil. Let’s get some action out here,” he said.

Imago Dominick Reyes of the light heavyweight division enters the venue at UFC Fight Night at RAC Arena, Perth, Australia on Sunday 28 September 2025. Photo: Travis Hayto / Perth Australia Copyright: xx

With momentum on his side, Reyes is looking to turn this win at UFC 333 into a major matchup against another top contender. The 36-year-old faced Azamat Murzakanov in a clash between two powerful strikers, with both men bringing plenty of knockout power into the Octagon.

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Dominick Reyes made sure there was no doubt about the result with a brutal finish midway through the opening round. He rocked Murzakanov with a devastating head kick that left him stumbling before following up with a crushing straight punch to put him on the canvas.

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The 36-year-old initially held back on the follow-up shots, waiting to see if referee Mike Beltran would step in. When Beltran let the fight continue, Reyes unloaded with several ground strikes as Azamat Murzakanov covered up and failed to intelligently defend himself, forcing the referee to stop the contest.

The knockout at UFC 333 was a giant statement from Reyes, who is now looking to work his way back toward the top of the light heavyweight division. After some difficult stretches in recent years, the former title challenger has a chance to build on this performance and put himself in the conversation for a showdown with one of the division’s top contenders.

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Dominick Reyes has put two very different matchups on the table. Paulo Costa brings serious power and a striking-heavy approach as he settles into the light heavyweight division, while Rountree Jr. is known for his explosive stand-up game and ability to put opponents away.

Either fight would be a significant test for ‘The Devastator,’ but it would also give him a chance to build on his knockout win and move closer to another shot at the division’s biggest names.

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Dominick Reyes might’ve picked the perfect two opponents after UFC 333 win

Paulo Costa could be a particularly interesting option for Dominick Reyes, especially with no confirmed next opponent lined up for the Brazilian at light heavyweight. ‘The Eraser’ most recently defeated Murzakanov, the same fighter Reyes just knocked out at UFC 333, giving the potential matchup an extra layer of intrigue.

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The 35-year-old’s contractual situation has added another wrinkle to the picture. The Brazilian has reportedly expressed frustration with his current deal and asked for a three-round fight, a better-paying five-round bout, or his release from the UFC.

However, UFC CEO Dana White has rejected his release requests, claiming Costa turned down several proposed matchups. A showdown with Reyes could give the promotion another option to work with, particularly if a five-round fight can be negotiated.

Paulo Costa’s rapid rise to No. 4 in the UFC’s Meta rankings after just one light heavyweight appearance has also put his next move under the spotlight. Taking on Dominick Reyes would give him a chance to strengthen his position against an opponent fresh off a major knockout win.

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For ‘The Devastator,’ meanwhile, beating a highly ranked contender could be exactly what he needs to move back into the division’s upper tier.

Khalil Rountree Jr. is another intriguing name for Dominick Reyes, although his availability is still up in the air. Rountree was scheduled to fight Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Abu Dhabi on July 25, 2026, but was forced to withdraw after suffering an injury in training camp.

What the injury was exactly was never revealed, but his coach, John Wood, said it had badly disrupted his preparations.

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The 36-year-old was reportedly prepared to push through the pain and compete anyway, but Wood ultimately decided it wasn’t worth the risk.

There was some encouraging news afterward, however, as the coach indicated that surgery was not expected to be necessary and the injury wasn’t likely to cause long-term problems.

“I don’t think it’s going to be that serious. Fortunately, we kind of, I think, escaped any kind of surgical stuff,” Wood said during a conversation with Jake Noecker of Home of Fight.

Khalil Rountree Jr. last stepped into the Octagon at UFC 320, where he suffered a TKO loss to Jiri Prochazka. Currently ranked No. 5 in the light heavyweight division, the 36-year-old could also use a win over Reyes to get himself back on track and strengthen his position among the division’s top contenders.

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Neither matchup has been officially announced, so Dominick Reyes will have to wait and see how things play out. Paulo Costa’s contractual situation and Khalil Rountree’s recovery could determine which fight makes more sense for the UFC to book first.

One thing is clear, though: ‘The Devastator’ isn’t interested in sitting back after his latest knockout win at UFC 333. He wants a top-5 ranked opponent, and he’s ready to test himself against the best the division has to offer.