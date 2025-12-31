Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker Confirmed for UFC 327

2025 isn’t even over yet, but the roadmap for next year is already shining bright. After the UFC unveiled blockbuster lineups for UFC 324, 325, and 326 in early 2026, MMA Mania suggests another fan-friendly matchup is on the way—a light heavyweight clash between Dominick Reyes and Johnny Walker.

The bout is expected to headline UFC 327 on April 11 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The venue recently hosted the high-profile boxing showdown between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua, which ended in defeat for Paul. Just three months later, the UFC is set to bring its own fireworks to the arena with an explosive main event.

Who else is on the Johnny Walker vs. Dominick Reyes card?

‘The Devastator’ is no longer the same fighter who once pushed Jon Jones to the limit. Although Reyes halted a brutal four-fight skid with three consecutive wins, his momentum stalled again in September when he ran into Carlos Ulberg, suffering his fifth loss inside the Octagon.

Now, the Joe Stevenson’s Cobra Kai standout will look to reassert himself against Johnny Walker. The Brazilian, meanwhile, has already rebounded from his third two-fight losing streak, picking up a confidence-boosting win over Zhang Mingyang in August.

The fight is especially important for Dominick Reyes, who is barely clinging to a top-10 spot in the UFC’s light heavyweight rankings and will be eager to defend it. Walker sits just outside at No. 12, eyeing a climb back into contention.

It may not be a title eliminator, but the outcome will go a long way in determining who reaches the top faster. Apart from Reyes vs. Walker, no other bouts have been officially announced for the card. Still, whispers and early rumors are already beginning to circulate.

Islam Makhachev could appear on UFC 327

After becoming a double champion by beating Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322, Islam Makhachev revealed his intentions to add big names to his resume. There’s no bigger name in the UFC’s welterweight division right now than Kamaru Usman.

Naturally, Kamaru Usman became the leading name, even though he didn’t fight in 2024 and fought just once in 2025. Usman, who appears retired, was open to the challenge, considering the money he could make from the fight. While nothing was confirmed, rumors suggest they could fight on UFC 327.

Although the UFC isn’t a stranger to making unnecessary fights just for the money it could make, there’s no solid evidence supporting that the fight is even being considered by the UFC matchmakers.

Having said that, only time will tell who will join Dominick Reyes and Johnny Walker on the UFC 327 card in April. Who would you want to see?