Donald Trump and Mike Tyson Get a Shout Out as UFC 316 Crowd Get Its Apology From Joe Pyfer

Joe Pyfer and Kelvin Gastelum were supposed to throw down months ago. The fight, originally planned for UFC Mexico City, was scratched last-minute after Pyfer fell ill, and then rubbed salt into the wound by publicly slamming Mexico for it. Fast-forward to UFC 316 at the Prudential Center in Newark, and tensions hadn’t cooled one bit.

From the opening bell, Pyfer stalked forward like a man with something to prove, and nearly ended it all in Round 1. But as the final horn sounded, it wasn’t a highlight-reel finish that defined the night. It was what came after.

Joe Pyfer apologizes to the UFC 316 crowd as he fails to make a statement against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 316

In the very first round, Joe Pyfer sent shockwaves through the Octagon. A thunderous right hand landed flush, dropping Gastelum like a stone. Somehow, the veteran got back up. But Pyfer wasn’t done. He landed another crushing shot and followed it with a sharp head kick, testing the limits of Gastelum’s legendary chin. Many thought the finish was just seconds away. Yet the bell rang, and Gastelum was still standing.

Round two cooled off, at least by comparison. Pyfer continued to walk forward, hunting for the big shot. Gastelum, bruised but unbroken, kept circling, jabbing, and looking for daylight. Despite the pressure, he refused to go down again.

By round three, Gastelum had his moment. He landed more, stayed active, and even defended a brief takedown. But it wasn’t enough to swing the fight. The judges saw it clearly: 29-28, 29-27, and 30-27. Unanimous decision for Joe Pyfer. But the win came without the brutal finish many expected, and Pyfer knew it.

In his post-fight interview, ‘Bodybagz’ stated, “I didn’t get the finish, I’m sorry but I was fighting a veteran and my legs felt a little flat. He’s a tough dude. Sorry guys for the boring fight. I promise I’ll be back.”

Then came the surprise. With the mic still in his hand, Pyfer threw out a shoutout to none other than President Donald Trump and Mike Tyson. Trump, seated cageside as usual, gave a nod and smiled while the crowd roared in approval. As for Kelvin Gastelum, even though he ended the night in disappointment, his ability to absorb shots that would have demolished lesser fighters led to an outpouring of astonishment from the MMA sphere!

Gastelum’s ‘chin’ stuns the MMA world even in defeat

How does a man eat two knockdowns, a shin to the neck, and a dozen heavy right hands, and still smile at the final bell? That’s the mystery Kelvin Gastelum left fans and fighters pondering after UFC 316. The former title challenger didn’t get the win, but he might have earned something more everlasting: respect.

After the bout, fans and fighters alike lit up social media. UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney posted, “For all the wars he’s been in, Kelvin g chin is crazy frfr.” ESPN’s Aaron Bronsteter echoed that sentiment, tweeting, “Gastelum’s chin needs to be studied. It got cracked early, but it’s incredible that he made it to the final bell.”

Even with Pyfer scoring two knockdowns in the first round, Gastelum rallied in the later frames. He found his rhythm in round two and arguably won the third with better volume and crisper combinations. The judges awarded Pyfer the decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27), but many were surprised by the scoring. “Only one 10-8 in the first is surprising,” Bronsteter added.

But beyond numbers and scorecards, what stuck out was Gastelum’s resilience. He absorbed some of the cleanest power punches thrown all night and still pushed forward. Joe Pyfer walked away with the win. But Gastelum walked away proving what he’s always been—a warrior with a chin carved from granite and a heart too stubborn to quit!