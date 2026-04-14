Donald Trump Considering New Name for White House Event; It’s Not UFC Freedom 250

A name change wasn’t part of the original plan for the UFC’s White House event, but now it might be on the table, according to President Donald Trump. With the fight card already set for June 14 on the South Lawn, the scale is locked in: a 4,000–4,500-seat arena, tens of thousands of fans watching from the Ellipse, and a reported $60 million production cost.

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The moment came during a recent press event, when a reporter asked the President if the event should break tradition and adopt a historic label, offering the name, “UFC 1776” as an alternative to the current, ‘UFC Freedom 250’ label.

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“That’s a good idea. I’ll tell that to Dana White. I like that idea, actually,” Trump said. “I will say I’ve been involved with a lot of big events. I have never had an event that’s had more interest than the UFC fight that we have right at the front door. Right there, they’re going to start building about a 4,500-seat arena.”

“And then in the back, at the Ellipse, we’re going to have maybe 100,000, 50 to 100,000 people, I guess. They’re building tremendous stages, and you’re gonna have massive screens of the fight.”

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1776 is the year the United States signed the Declaration of Independence. It represents the country’s break from British rule, the foundation of its identity. So attaching that number to a fight card instantly changes the tone. It turns a sporting event into something that leans into history and national symbolism. But does the UFC actually make that move?

After all, it’s the first professional sporting event ever held at the White House. It’s happening on Flag Day and also lines up with Trump’s 80th birthday. Even the weigh-ins are expected to take place at the Lincoln Memorial, and none of this is standard. Then there’s the money.

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A $1 million bonus pool, funded by Crypto.com, is already in place, the largest in UFC history. That alone changes fighter motivation. Dana White even called it “the most historic sporting event in history,” pointing to both the scale and the stakes. So where does the name fit into all this?

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“UFC Freedom 250” is clean and official. It ties directly to the 250-year celebration. But it doesn’t carry the same emotional weight as “1776.” Either way, the event is already set to stand apart. The name just decides how people remember it. Yet, the President’s involvement has already led to another fight being added to the card recently!

Dana White reveals how Donald Trump asked for Derrick Lewis to be added to the White House card

President Donald Trump isn’t just hosting the event; he’s also actively influencing the lineup. According to UFC boss Dana White, the addition of Derrick Lewis to the June 14 card came directly from a conversation cageside at UFC 327.

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“I’m sure you guys just saw the Hokit fight,” White revealed. “About an hour ago, the president leans over to me and says, ‘Why is Derrick Lewis not on the White House card?’ and I said, ‘Hold on, Mr. President.’ I stepped away and called Derrick Lewis and said, ‘Derrick, the president just asked why you’re not on the card. Do you want to fight on the White House card?’ He said, ‘Of course.'”

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Lewis, who holds the all-time UFC record with 16 knockouts, wasn’t part of the original White House lineup. But once the question was raised, it didn’t take long for the White to match him up with Josh Hokit, fresh off his 9-0 rise and record-setting war with Curtis Blaydes.

Trump has been vocal about being a fan of ‘The Black Beast,’ even congratulating him after past fights. Adding him to a card tied to the White House and to Trump’s birthday fits that pattern.

So now, the President has gone from announcing the idea of a White House fight card to influencing both its identity and its lineup. Whether it’s suggesting “UFC 1776” or personally prompting the addition of Derrick Lewis, his involvement is clearly shaping how this event comes together.