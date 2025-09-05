Donald Trump Forces Big Shake-Up to Dana White’s UFC White House Card

“The White House fight is on. We got it done today,” Dana White announced on his social media live. Fans immediately got hyped after learning the status of this highly anticipated event had been confirmed. Since US President Donald Trump announced that the UFC would honor next year’s Independence Day, Conor McGregor and Jon Jones have been motivated enough to make their comebacks. But an event of this magnitude isn’t without its hiccups.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Initially, the promotion wanted to hold the event on the 4th of July to coincide with America’s 250th anniversary. Yet, a report by the Wall Street Journal suggested that the UFC had to move its spectacle to June due to already scheduled cards. Still, it turns out that wasn’t the only major adjustment the UFC CEO had to make. He also implemented significant changes to align the event with the President’s vision.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dana White had to make Major Changes to the White House card

At the time the White House card was announced, it was already expected to take place on the historic South Lawn. At least, that’s what Dana White revealed to us. However, the Wall Street Journal further reported that the promotion initially planned to hold fighter meetings, press conferences, and weigh-ins at the Lincoln Memorial garden. And also, their original plan even included walking out the fighters directly from the Oval Office to the Rose Garden. But Donald Trump desired to have a massive crowd. Which ultimately shifted the event back to the South Lawn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cage Culture (@cageculture) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The UFC head honcho had some doubts about whether the South Lawn could accommodate a massive octagon, but he seemed determined to hold the event there. In the DWCS post-fight presser, White addressed the logistical challenges: “This is a different challenge in that I want to do it on the South Lawn, and they have some weight issues. The octagon is 25,000 pounds, so it’s going to be incredibly challenging… I don’t give a sh–t if it snows, we’re going to be out on that South Lawn.”

Whether it’s the Rose Garden or the South Lawn, it’s sure that the White House card is definitely on. And after a year, some of the sport’s biggest stars will be eager to perform there. In particular, fans will be waiting to see the return of ‘The Notorious One,” who has already submitted his tests twice. However, there’s still a big question mark over whether Jon Jones will make it. Surprisingly, another UFC legend has backed the White House’s decision to avoid headlining the event with the former heavyweight champ.

AD

Chael Sonnen backs the UFC CEO’s decision to snub Jon Jones from the White House card

After Jon Jones retired from the UFC, his relationship with Dana White seems to have soured. The reason? Bones walked away without fulfilling the CEO’s dream of matching him against Tom Aspinall — a fight White once described as the “greatest heavyweight fight.” By bowing out, the former 265-lbs king effectively spoiled that plan, and White has since hinted at paying him back by refusing to trust Jones with any major event. Naturally, this has sparked a wave of debate in the MMA world.

Chael Sonnen has now weighed in, backing the 56-year-old UFC boss for leaving Jones off the White House card. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, The Bad Guy said, “It’s not going to be anyone that’s been retired. No one is going to take those glorious spots, except for the people who earned them by showing their loyalty back to the industry, to the company. Jon does not deserve to have a main event spot on the White House card.”

It seems Sonnen, too, is frustrated by Jones’ retirement without facing Aspinall. Still, many fans argue that Bones remains a vital figure for the card. He would be an American former champion, aiming to reclaim the heavyweight title once more. But would that be enough to change Dana White’s mind? We’ll only know as the event draws closer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The White House event transcends sports—it’s political theater and cultural pageantry wrapped in combat sport. On one side, you have marquee names chasing legacy and ratings; on the other, you have a political figure staging a spectacle to energize a base. The planning reflects that friction—rain or shine logistics meet diplomatic optics and sheer spectacle. This duality is what makes the story stronger than a traditional fight announcement.

With that being said! How do you feel about the White House card? Do you think the hype is getting stronger? Let us know in the comments below.