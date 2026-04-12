Donald Trump Joins Cub Swanson’s Wife and Kids as Fans Celebrate His UFC 327 Retirement Fight

It felt like a full-circle moment inside Kaseya Center in Miami at UFC 327 as Cub Swanson won his final fight and closed the book on his long and storied career in a way most fighters never get to. He secured a highlight reel finish while his family watched from the Octagon side. Then the broadcast captured an unexpected visual of President Donald Trump sitting right there with Swanson’s wife and kids, clapping as the moment unfolded.

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For a fighter who debuted as a professional back in 2004 and built a 45-fight career, it was a send-off that matched the kind of run he had. Inside the cage, Swanson didn’t waste time reminding everyone what made him a fan favorite. Against Nate Landwehr, he came out sharp. Early leg kicks, a clean jab, and then the right hands started landing. Landwehr is known for durability, but this was different. He got dropped once, got back up, and then dropped again. A body shot followed, then another right hand that sealed it. Referee Herb Dean stepped in at 4:06 of Round 1. That’s how it ended.

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Just for added context, Swanson was 42, facing a fighter five years younger, and still produced a finish like that. After the fight, the tone shifted as ‘Killer’ dropped his gloves in the center of the Octagon and took the microphone.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, I’m terrified every time I come out here, but I try and be brave and just focus, and I’m so proud I was able to accomplish that tonight,” Swanson said, summing up the reality behind the performance.

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Swanson’s wife, Kenda Perez, and their kids were right there when he took off his gloves inside the Octagon. It was the end of an era, the last active WEC fighter walking away, and the fans made sure to pay their respects to the warrior online.

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Fans shower praise on Cub Swanson as he impresses President Donald Trump in UFC 327 retirement fight

One fan wrote, “Swanson looked hecking good. Even Trump was impressed.” And honestly, that’s a fair takeaway. At 42, Cub Swanson didn’t just survive; he dominated early. The fact that a high-profile figure like President Donald Trump was visibly reacting only amplified how sharp Swanson looked. It added to the spectacle, but the performance itself backed it up.

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Another fan said, “Swanson what a fight bra, Trump is legit standing.” That reaction highlights how unusual the moment felt. You had a veteran delivering a vintage finish while the President stood up in appreciation. And when you add in his Hall of Fame fight against Doo Ho Choi at UFC 206, you’re looking at a career built on moments just like what he showed at UFC 327.

However, one skeptical viewer pointed out, “Donald Trump at the UFC fight sitting wit Cub Swanson family looks so fake.” And that’s where the moment becomes almost cinematic. It did look unusual, even staged at a glance. But that contrast is what made it stand out. A Hall of Fame-caliber fighter retiring, his family emotional, and a political figure right beside them, it’s not a scene you script, but it’s definitely one people will remember.

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Another fan wrote, “What a special moment for Cub Swanson. His retirement fight. TKO in the first round. His wife and kids sitting with President Trump.” That one captures the full picture. The finish, the family, the setting. When you stack it against Swanson’s career, 15 post-fight bonuses across UFC and WEC, a Hall of Fame fight, and years of being a contender, it feels earned.

Finally, one fan summed it up simply: “Cub Swanson, take a bow sir. Hell of a career.” And that’s really the core of it. Numbers aside, Swanson built a reputation on action. He wasn’t always a champion, but he was always must-watch, and that’s what the crowd remembered.

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The presence of President Donald Trump added another layer, sure. It made the moment feel bigger, almost surreal at times. But even without that, the core of it stays the same. Cub Swanson got his moment and got to walk away with another highlight reel finish, and as we mentioned before, most fighters dream of getting that kind of ending.