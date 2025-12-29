Donald Trump Jr. Invests in MMA Venture Co-owned by Conor McGregor

Last year, Conor McGregor made a significant move in his investment journey by purchasing shares in MMA Inc. The martial arts wellness company already has Laura Sanko as its brand ambassador (for Train Alta), so ‘The Notorious’ joining the team only amplified its reputation. Now, the organization has received massive support, reportedly coming straight from the White House.

As per MMA Inc.’s website, the company has multiple ways of promoting and nurturing the sport of MMA. However, it mainly focuses on supplying gyms with equipment and other essential materials, while also creating training videos for its customers. Moreover, it has partnered with UFC Gym as well. To expand its reach further, the company required funding, which it received in a major boost from Donald Trump Jr. and other American investors.

Conor McGregor’s MMA Project Enters New Growth Phase

On December 29, 2025, GlobeNewswire reported that Mixed Martial Arts Group, which operates under MMA Inc., has received a major investment of over $4 million through a special preferred stock offering priced at $0.70 per share. To clear any confusion, Donald Trump Jr. did not provide the entire investment himself; he simply joined other capitalists as part of the funding round.

It might come as a surprise to some to see Donald Trump Jr. investing in Conor McGregor’s business venture, but the former two-division champion had already made that clear. Back in September, ‘The Notorious’ media company, The Mac Life, revealed Trump Jr.’s involvement in MMA Inc’s funding round. Now, the exact amount is out in the open.

Imago Nov 13, 2016 – New York, New York, U.S. – Eddie Alvarez (red gloves) vs. Conor The Notorious McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden.

With that astronomical financial uplift, the wellness company will now look to expand its partnership with UFC Gym and others, while also strengthening its digital ecosystem. As details of the massive deal began making the rounds, the company also launched a new training program led by a former UFC fighter.

Train Alta Rolls Out a Warrior Training Program

Within MMA Inc.’s business venture, Train Alta holds a special place. Alongside Conor McGregor, it also features his longtime coach John Kavanagh and former champion Daniel Cormier. Beyond its wide range of products, the platform focuses on teaching martial arts and structured training. This time, former Brazilian UFC fighter Bernardo ‘Trekko’ Magalhães is set to lead the latest training regimen.

“Life BJJ Coffs Harbour launches the Alta Warrior Training Program on February 9th. In twenty weeks you become fitter, stronger and mentally sharper. Early mornings build resilience. MMA training builds confidence. Join the community and earn your walk to the cage. The Warrior Training Program changes.” Train Alta posted on Instagram.

So, it’s clear that MMA Inc. is spreading its wings toward an international audience. Well, ‘Trekko’ is definitely Brazilian by origin but fights out of Sydney, Australia, and the training session is set to be launched straight from his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gym based in Coffs Harbour, Australia.

That said, with more well-known figures joining MMA Inc, do you think the brand can break into the mainstream among everyday fitness enthusiasts as well? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.