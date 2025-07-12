Donald Trump Mocked by $28M Comedian as Dana White’s White House Plans Takes Center Stage

During a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on July 3, Donald Trump once again stirred excitement with a bold announcement. Addressing a cheering crowd, he revealed plans for a grand celebration on July 4, 2026, marking America’s 250th anniversary—the historic Semi-quincentennial, which he referred to as “America250.” Among the festivities, Trump unveiled a surprising highlight. Emphasizing his close relationship with UFC CEO Dana White,

Trump said, “We’re going to have a UFC fight…on the grounds of the White House. Dana is going to do it. Dana is great. One of a kind. Going to have a UFC fight…full fight.” President Trump added that he expects 25,000 people to attend the unprecedented event. If the plan goes through, it would mark the first-ever live sports event held on the White House grounds—a move that immediately drew attention from both political supporters and MMA fans across the country.

However, the idea also sparked comedic commentary. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live this past Tuesday, actor and comedian Anthony Anderson—best known for Black-ish—chimed in with his own hilarious take. “Yes, yes. UFC—which stands for ‘U F–king Crazy’—you crazy!, right? I actually agree with the president. There should be a UFC fight at the White House between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, right? It’ll be Golf Clubber Lang versus the Ketamine Machine, slapping each other in the octagon. Who’s with me?” The bit has since gone viral on social media, with fans quoting it widely across X and Reddit threads.

via Getty MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 08: (R-L) Former U.S. President Donald Trump and UFC president Dana White are seen in attendance during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Interestingly, just as Donald Trump maintains a close bond with UFC CEO Dana White, he once shared a similarly warm relationship with Elon Musk. However, that rapport soured earlier this year when the two became embroiled in a public feud on X, during which Musk leveled a series of serious allegations against the president.

When it comes to Musk’s relationship with Dana White, no clear information has surfaced. Whether the Tesla and SpaceX chief shares the same level of camaraderie with the UFC boss remains uncertain. In contrast, Trump regularly attends major UFC events and often claims a front-row seat, while Musk has stayed absent from recent fight nights.

Dana White provides insight into UFC White House plans

The UFC’s highly anticipated White House event is steadily taking shape, with coordination underway between TKO, the UFC, and White House officials. A spokesperson has confirmed that Donald Trump is “serious” about turning this unprecedented idea into a historic reality at the presidential residence. Though only a week has passed since Trump’s bold announcement, the ripple effect has been massive. The mere possibility of a UFC event on the South Lawn has already drawn interest from some of the sport’s biggest names.

Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, both sidelined for extended periods, have publicly hinted at their desire to be featured on the card. Their enthusiasm followed Donald Trump’s surprise revelation—one that reportedly even took Dana White by surprise. Opening up about the work happening behind the scenes, White shared how the planning is progressing, “The day that he said he wanted to do it, he put Ivanka [Trump] in charge so I’ve worked with Ivanka and my team and got to where we are now. Now we’ve got to go pitch the whole thing to him.”

Although Donald Trump initially floated the idea of a 25,000-strong crowd at the South Lawn, White was quick to temper expectations, suggesting the event could be much more exclusive. “I don’t even know how many people can get in, not to mention the fact that Secret Service isn’t going to let a lot of people come do this,” confirmed Dana White.

As the UFC White House event continues to take shape, speculation swirls around potential matchups. Jon Jones announced his return to testing, two weeks after retiring, clearly motivated by the historic setting. Dana White revealed his dream main event: Jon Jones vs. heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, a bout previously canceled over financial demands. Conor McGregor, who has two fights remaining on his UFC contract, has publicly expressed interest in appearing on the card. Will the two megastars step back into the spotlight for what could be a once-in-a-lifetime card? Only time will tell.

Additionally, MMA’s global growth continues. Just days ago, UFC announced a landmark event in Doha, Qatar set for November 22, 2025, marking its first venture into the Middle East and signalling broader strategies to grow into new markets ahead of the White House spectacle. Stay tuned for further updates.