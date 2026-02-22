Donald Trump Resolves UFC Houston Winner’s Long-Standing Problem Upon Dana White’s Request

Last night at UFC Houston, welterweight contender Uros Medic stepped in on short notice to save the co-main event. He made the most of the opportunity, knocking out veteran Geoff Neal cold in the first round and making a statement inside the Octagon. However, the night did not end with the knockout. After the fight, Dana White personally stepped in to help Medic unexpectedly. He reached out directly to Donald Trump on the fighter’s behalf.

Right now, the United States has tightened immigration and visa regulations and made life harder for international athletes. Because of that, those stricter rules have limited how freely fighters can travel in and out of the country. So moments after his win, Uros Medic stood inside the Octagon and said he wanted to return home to Belgrade this summer. Dana White then quickly took that request straight to Donald Trump.

UFC star credits Dana White and Donald Trump for green light to Serbia

“Again, I’m not one to knock them down or say anything bad about them,” Uros Medic told the media at the UFC Houston post-fight press conference. “I know they’re all trying to do their jobs, but I have to use the position I’m in and mention it because it’s been hard, you know, not being able to travel home.”

“And little do you know, I get back a phone call with Dana White. I’m back in his office, and Dana’s got President Donald Trump on speakerphone. I’m just standing there—I cannot believe what’s happening. I’m talking to the president, and he said, “You’re good to go wherever you please; you can travel, just give Dana the information that you need.”

Even then, after the American president approved his request, Medic remained genuinely stunned and overwhelmed, completely “blown away.”

‘The Doctor’ also pointed out a personal connection during the exchange. Notably, he mentioned that Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, comes from Slovenia. He reminded listeners that Slovenia and Serbia once formed part of Yugoslavia, where people spoke the “same language.”

In the end, grateful for the outcome, the Serbian UFC star openly thanked Dana White for stepping in.

“Dana just made my dreams come true for the second time…. I just got to speak with Mr. President on the phone, and he said that I’m good to travel,” Uros Medic added.

The UFC Houston bout marked his 10th appearance in the promotion. With this victory, ‘The Doctor’ extended his winning streak to three fights, finishing all three opponents by knockout. He capped off the performance by earning a Performance of the Night bonus after stopping Geoff Neal in emphatic fashion.

Exploring Uros Medic’s early years

With his latest win over Geoff Neal at UFC Houston, the Serbian standout added another highlight-reel finish to his résumé and proved he has entered the prime of his career. Right now, he is fully embracing his moment. A decade ago, Uros Medic left Serbia with a dream and a strong kickboxing base.

He then moved to the United States through the “Work and Travel” program and started his journey in Anchorage, Alaska. There, Uros Medic worked to support himself while continuing to train, and eventually, he began coaching Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Over the years, he steadily sharpened his skills, gained experience, and built a solid foundation for his MMA career.

In 2016, he officially launched his professional MMA career with Alaska FC. From there, he stayed undefeated during his early run and later earned a shot on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020. He used that platform to push his name onto the bigger stage.

“Coming from a small country, Serbia, it’s not very big in the UFC. We only have a handful of fighters. To represent, it means a lot to me. I get to carry my flag and proudly represent my country where I grew up and where I come from,” Uros Medic told UFC.

As Medić keeps climbing the UFC ladder, the spotlight only grows brighter. So who should the Serbian contender take on next? Drop your picks below.