“Donald Trump’s Favorite Fighter” Doesn’t Care What Dana White Thinks After UFC Rankings Criticism

Colby Covington doesn’t appear to be the star he once was. The ‘Chaos,’ once front and center of the UFC, has now seen his star fade in the current landscape. This might be why UFC CEO Dana White didn’t put up much of a fight when Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports questioned Covington’s position in the UFC’s top 15 welterweight rankings.

Instead, Dana White agreed that the MMA Masters team member shouldn’t be on the list at all. And there’s an argument to be made about the same, since Covington hasn’t even competed in the UFC since December 2024 after recording two back-to-back losses. However, all that doesn’t appear to bother ‘Chaos’ that much, as he has now responded to White’s criticism.

Colby Covington says he is the king of Miami

Colby Covington made it clear that he couldn’t care less about Dana White’s opinion of him following his RAF 5 main event win over Luke Rockhold in Florida. “It doesn’t really matter what Dana White thinks of me,” Covington told reporters at the post-fight press conference. “I’m a world champion. You know, I’m Donald Trump’s favorite fighter.”

He then leaned fully into his brash persona, declaring himself America’s champion and the king of Miami. “You can never take those titles away from me, so take me out of the rankings, whatever,” he added during the presser. “I’m still the biggest draw at welterweight, so it makes no difference what number is next to my name. I know I’m still the best fighter and wrestler on planet Earth.”

At present, UFC rankings are decided through a voting system involving independent panelists. However, the promotion has partnered with Meta to introduce a new, AI-powered ranking model designed to be data-driven and bias-free. From White’s comments, it appears he is eager to see the system implemented.

Covington, however, may not welcome the change. Under a purely data-based system, he risks being pushed out of the top 15 altogether, where he currently sits at No. 14. While he has found success outside the UFC, his recent run inside the Octagon tells a different story.

Covington suffered two losses to Kamaru Usman, dropped a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards in December 2023, sat out all of 2024, and returned in December only to lose to Joaquin Buckley. Yet his confidence doesn’t appear to be faltering one bit.

‘Chaos’ Covington calls out Georges St-Pierre

After making his dominant debut on RAF, Colby Covington didn’t waste a lot of time calling out UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre for a wrestling showdown. “You know who I want next? There’s only one person above me on the takedown list in UFC welterweight history, and that’s Georges St-Pierre,” Covington shouted.

“GSP, get out here in Real American Freestyle and let’s make it happen.” Covington doubled down, urging promoters to make the matchup a reality. “I’ll talk to my people, and they’ll come to your people, and let’s make it happen. Everybody wants to see you, GSP.” And obviously, St-Pierre is as big as anyone can get in MMA, so the callout quickly gained attention.

All that is left is for the UFC legend to accept the challenge.

That being said, do you agree with Colby Covington or is Dana White speaking the truth? Either way, the 37-year-old appears to have become a relic in the UFC.