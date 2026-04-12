Donald Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 Poster Reveal Sparks Fan Backlash

Donald Trump’s reveal of the poster for the ‘historic’ UFC event at the White House was intended to build excitement, but for many fans, it landed with a thud. While the UFC 327 event was underway, the poster for the UFC Freedom 250 event, scheduled for June 14, was officially released by President Trump online. The update was shared by Championship Rounds on social media.

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“President Donald Trump just released the official poster for the UFC White House event,” the X account wrote.

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The full fight card had been revealed by the promotion during the UFC 326 broadcast last month. For those who don’t already know, the event is set to be headlined by Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title fight, with the co-main event being the bout between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title.

As for the poster, it featured the four fighters facing one another with the DC sky as the backdrop, and the White House underneath them. The card has long been labeled a historic moment, largely due to the unique venue.

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Because of that, a significant portion of the American audience is expected to tune in, with celebrities and key government officials expected to attend the event live. The event appears to have reached a level of popularity comparable to the Super Bowl, highlighting the promotion’s growing prominence in the country.

Even though the UFC continues to market the event as historic, the poster’s reveal drew mixed reactions, with many fans feeling the lineup doesn’t match that status.

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UFC Freedom 250 poster branded AI slop

One user remarked: “No Jon Jones, no Islam, just mid-level fighters on the supposedly biggest UFC event ever.” If the UFC had used most of its biggest names, the promotion would still have a few marquee fights left for its remaining events for the rest of the year.

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Meanwhile, this user was unsatisfied with the placement of one fighter on the card. “Poatan should never be a co-main event,” the user commented. Well, since the event’s main purpose is to celebrate the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, the UFC had to put an American fighter on the main event.

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Another user suggested the poster was AI-generated. “This is the most dog s—t AI poster,” the user wrote. However, there is currently no evidence to support that claim.

However, not everyone was unhappy about the card or the poster. “Paramount graphic designers are insane,” one user claimed. Even though the poster seems great, many fans feel the quality and frequency of the classic, high-production cinematic promos have significantly declined.

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Even the next user was impressed by the post, but wasn’t too happy about the card. “Such a sick poster for a ‘mid’ card,” the user commented. This split reaction highlights the UFC’s challenge in balancing spectacle with hardcore fan expectations for stacked cards.

At the end of the day, that’s the card the UFC has decided to go with for the White House event. While the poster has generated buzz, the divided fan reaction suggests the UFC’s biggest challenge won’t be the historic venue, but convincing the audience that the fights themselves are equally monumental.