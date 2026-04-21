Donald Trump Scrambles To Make Amends With Joe Rogan Amid Oval Office Jab

For Donald Trump, his relationship with Joe Rogan has always been a balancing act. Publicly, there are jabs. Privately, there is coordination. And right now, that balance seems to be more vital than ever. Because tensions have been rising in recent weeks, owing primarily to the JRE host’s criticism of Trump’s handling of the Iran conflict.

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The podcaster did not hold back, questioning the administration’s direction and calling out what he saw as a departure from earlier promises. However, when the two appeared together in the Oval Office, the tone shifted.

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“We all respect Joe,” the POTUS said. “He’s a little bit more liberal than me; that’s okay. I have a lot of friends that are liberal. But Joe is an amazing guy.”

This little joke seemed casual on the surface but had weight considering the timing.

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According to Axios reporter Alex Isenstadt, the White House has been working for months to strengthen ties with Joe Rogan, acknowledging his influence, particularly among younger audiences. That effort was clear when the UFC commentator was asked to witness the signing of an executive order tied to psychedelic research, an issue he has personally advocated for.

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“He (Joe Rogan) wrote me a little note about this,” Donald Trump said. “I had it checked out. I didn’t just do it. I had it checked out.

“I went to Bobby (RFK Jr.) and (Dr. Mehmet Oz) and some of the other people that work. Everybody came back with the same answer.”

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That level of access doesn’t happen by accident. It reflects a relationship that, despite disputes, nevertheless has value for both parties. Donald Trump recognizes Joe Rogan’s influence. The JRE host, on the other hand, continues to engage, even while voicing criticism.

And in a political climate where alliances often fail under pressure, this one seems to be adapting—tested but still very much intact. And to make things more interesting, it seems like even Conor McGregor is trying to get closer to the POTUS.

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Conor McGregor praises Donald Trump’s move after Joe Rogan’s plea

The evolving relationship between Donald Trump and Joe Rogan has started drawing others into its orbit, and Conor McGregor may be the most high-profile name yet. The former two-division UFC champion did more than just respond to the White House’s latest move; he actively embraced it, aligning himself with a cause that Joe Rogan has been pushing behind the scenes.

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“Congratulations to my team at Ambio and to my dear friends, colleagues, and partners, Marcus Capone, Rob O’Neill, Joe Rogan, and all on this amazing crusade for the betterment of humanity!” he wrote on X. “Ibogaine for sure is the REAL DEAL.

“Ireland, I pray we get this! If God wills it, I will bring it in myself WHEN THE TIME COMES! We have so many generations of trauma built into us through pain, suffering, addiction, abuse, and IBOGAINE IS THE ANSWER!”

What made the moment even more powerful wasn’t just Conor McGregor’s endorsement, but also the stories around it. Veterans such as Rob O’Neill and Marcus Capone provided firsthand accounts of how these treatments changed their lives, adding a sense of urgency that numbers alone cannot describe.

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With thousands of veteran suicides being reported each year, the move to opt for an alternative treatment has become more than a conversation; it is a necessity. And, with people like Joe Rogan raising awareness, Donald Trump acting on it, and ‘The Notorious’ amplifying it further, the issue has now reached a scale that goes far beyond the sporting realm.