Donald Trump Trolls Joe Rogan in Oval Office Before Signing Bold New Order

The Oval Office saw an unusual mix of politics and podcast culture as President Donald Trump welcomed Joe Rogan during the signing of a major new executive order. What began as a serious policy moment quickly took a lighter turn, with Trump jokingly labeling the JRE host “a little bit more liberal,” drawing chuckles from those present.

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Still, beneath the humor was a significant development. The president signed an executive order aimed at accelerating the research and approval processes for psychedelic medicines, a move that has won support across political lines.

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And, surprisingly, Joe Rogan’s influence appears to have shaped the conversation leading up to it. During the Oval Office event, Donald Trump didn’t hesitate to blend humor and praise for the UFC commentator. However, the president quickly acknowledged Rogan’s input, revealing that the podcaster had texted him specific information on psychedelic treatments.

“We all respect Joe,” he said. “He’s a little bit more LIBERAL than…that’s okay. I have a lot of friends that are liberal!

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“But Joe is an amazing guy, and he wrote me a little note about this, and I had it checked out. I didn’t just do it. I had it checked out. I went to Bobby and Oz and some of the other people that work.”

The moment captured the unusual but increasingly visible overlap between political leadership and influential media voices, especially as the JRE host continues to influence public discourse through his platform. The UFC commentator, for his part, recalled how he approached Donald Trump directly about the potential of ibogaine—a psychedelic substance derived from a West African plant—to combat America’s opioid crisis.

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Joe Rogan’s ibogaine push helps shape a new executive order

Joe Rogan highlighted the staggering numbers, stating that more than 80,000 people died from overdoses in 2024, and millions are still battling with addiction. According to the UFC commentator, ibogaine has produced impressive results in early research, with a single dose reported to help a majority of users overcome addiction.

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“In 2024, more than 80,000 people died of overdoses,” Joe Rogan said. “It’s a horrible number. And there’s more than 5 million people that are addicted to opiates right now in this country.

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“With one dose of ibogaine, more than 80% of people are free of that addiction. With two doses, it’s more than 90%. I sent him that information. The text message that came back sounds great. You want FDA approval? Let’s do it. It’s really that quick.”

The newly signed executive order directs federal agencies to speed up the review of psychedelic medicines, including ibogaine, while also directing funds to state-level initiatives focusing on mental health and addiction recovery.

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It also comes as the FDA seeks to implement faster approval pathways for certain drugs. While psychedelics are still heavily controlled under regulations dating back to the Controlled Substances Act, increased study and advocacy have pushed the issue into mainstream policy discussions.

Donald Trump summed up the potential impact of the move during the signing, saying that if these treatments prove effective, they might “have a tremendous impact” on people suffering from severe conditions. The moment may have begun with a joke on Joe Rogan, but it surely ended with a policy shift that will change the way the United States addresses mental health and addiction treatment.