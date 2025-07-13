Donald Trump’s Son Joins Ben Askren’s Wife as UFC World Rejoices Over Positive Health Update

Ben Askren has always been known for his grit, whether it be on the mat, in the cage, or now in the hospital bed. After surviving a double lung transplant due to a severe staph infection, the former UFC fighter and Olympic wrestler shared a new video update that shows he hasn’t lost his trademark mindset.

From the confines of a recovery room, ‘Funky’ addressed not only fans but anyone who believes strength ceases when the struggle becomes personal. His wife, Amy Askren, proudly shared the clip on her Instagram story. “So proud of this mindset,” she wrote. “A lot of people have been praying that he’d wake up with the same fighting spirit, and I’m so thankful it’s there!”

Her words echoed the feelings of those who have followed his journey since he was first hospitalized and placed on the transplant list in late June. Now, Askren reflected on how far he has come. “Everything is going pretty well. I got another tube out. I only have one tube left,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“That was like a month ago that they wanted to start transplant evaluation. I feel like, holy crap, I came a long way since then.” He stated that it was difficult not to ask “Why me?” at times, especially as someone who had never smoked or used narcotics. “I’m going to plead guilty; I felt guilty for myself one time. That doesn’t do anybody any good,” he stated.

AD

“Why did my lungs get stolen from me?” Instead of remaining in that mental state, ‘Funky’ chose to move on. “I can be bitter and angry. I could whine, cry. That’s not going to help anybody. I am where I am now, and I’m going to move forward the best that I can.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Askren (@benaskren) Expand Post

The video ended on a bright note, with Askren sure that he’ll be out of the hospital soon and back to living life on his own terms, even if that means starting the painful journey of physical therapy to literally get back on his feet.

However, he knows that he is not alone, as many from inside and outside the MMA community got together to show him their support. One of the big names in that group? Well, it’s straight from the president’s office.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Donald Trump Jr. shows support for Ben Askren

Askren’s resilience impressed more than just MMA fans; it also drew the attention of several high-profile supporters. After sharing his touching video, the former Olympian received a message from none other than Donald Trump Jr., who commented with a simple but powerful word of support: “Stay strong, man.”

In the middle of a recovery that has tested his limits, such recognition from a major figure is more than just noise; it is a sign that others are paying attention and they do really care. Even within the MMA circle, the reaction was nothing short of emotional.

Ariel Helwani welcomed the progress, commenting, “You look so much better, Ben! Keep going!” UFC legend Daniel Cormier emphasized the same, emphasizing Askren’s appearance and words: “It’s amazing how much better you look and sound. And as always, you are speaking words that will inspire people.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And then there was Alexander Volkanovski, a current champ who knows a thing or two about mental strength, calling Askren a “strong human being right there… You the man, brother. 🙏” The encouragement was not confined to MMA. Fighters from outside the Octagon also showed up. Dillon Danis, known for his brash personality, placed his rivalry with Askren aside and wrote, “Stay strong, champ, you got this 🙏.”

Meanwhile, TJ Dillashaw acknowledged Askren’s approach, stating, “Mindset of a champion, look so much better. Stronger every day!” Whether from the cage or the sidelines, the message was the same: Ben Askren is still fighting, and he has an army behind him.