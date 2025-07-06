Donald Trump’s 2 Decade Old Dana White Ties Revealed as UFC White House Plans Take Center Stage

“We’re going to have a UFC fight. We’re going to have a UFC fight, think of this, on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there,” declared American President Donald Trump this past Thursday from the Iowa State Fairgrounds. That statement sent shockwaves through both political and sporting circles. Trump’s vow to transform the White House garden into a full-blown UFC venue, as part of America’s 250th anniversary — has fans buzzing and critics fuming.

According to a White House official, the President is “dead serious” about the plan. The official added that full details would be released “in due time,” noting that “good things take time — especially when attempting something as unprecedented as blending the world’s most famous residence with one of its most brutal sports. After all, staging a UFC event on the White House grounds would be a first in American history — an audacious fusion of politics and sport like never before.

Big John McCarthy calls Donald Trump’s White House UFC plan a full circle moment

Critics have voiced their skepticism, while fans and some of the sport’s biggest names are buzzing with excitement. Inactive stars like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones are reportedly considering a return, drawn by the spectacle of this once-in-a-lifetime event on the South Lawn. A full-circle moment for the UFC Former UFC referee Big John McCarthy weighed in, calling the idea a symbolic full-circle moment for the Dana White & Co. UFC — a sport once labeled “human cockfighting” by the late Senator John McCain.

During that same era, New York Governor George E. Pataki enforced a statewide MMA ban, leaving UFC leadership scrambling for venues and legitimacy. But amid those turbulent times, one high-profile figure offered support: Donald Trump. Trump, then a business tycoon, opened his Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City to host UFC events. Recalling those early struggles on his Weighing In podcast, McCarthy said,

“I’ve been there since the very beginning of this thing. But with all the things that the government has done to stop the UFC at times, and all the problems that we had, and all these things that have occurred — and it wasn’t… Look, it was Donald Trump… When Zuffa first bought it, they went and had their shows at his Taj Mahal Casino, at the Marquee Events Center. That was UFC 30 and 31. And Trump was at those.”

Donald Trump speaks with Dana White during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.

Donald Trump and Dana White have been pals ever since Trump helped the UFC in its early days. Last year, when Trump was found guilty of the Capitol Hill incident, that friendship was on full show. Dana White publicly supported him by inviting him to UFC 302. Trump loves UFC and has been a regular at their events. He was there for UFC 314 and UFC 316 earlier this year.

Conor McGregor targets explosive return at Donald Trump’s White House UFC event

“Count me in,” wrote Conor McGregor on X after Donald Trump publicly declared his intention to transform the White House lawn into a UFC arena — with plans to host over 20,000 fans on the iconic grounds next year as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration. For McGregor, who hasn’t stepped into the octagon in over four years, the announcement sparked new excitement around his long-anticipated return.

The Irish superstar added fuel to the fire when he shared a private Instagram DM exchange with UFC CEO Dana White, in which White responded to the White House idea with a simple but telling message, “I love it.” The post immediately sent fans into a frenzy.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones, who used to be the UFC heavyweight champion and said he was retiring last month, has officially declared his return. This adds even more excitement to what may be one of the most historic fight cards in UFC history. Jones and McGregor are both close friends with Donald Trump, which makes it much more likely that they will take part in such a show.

A lot of people think McGregor will finally fight Michael Chandler, a fight that’s been developing for years. But some detractors say Jon Jones might steal the spotlight instead, as McGregor has been out of the ring for a long time and might be rusty. But McGregor, who is now 37, isn’t bothered. He put an end to any uncertainties with a confident remark in a recent Instagram post,

“My accuracy is my superpower. Most do not know this, but in my right eye I have 20/10 vision. I am of the 1% of humans that has this. In my left, I am 20/20. Accuracy is final. I’ve most KO’s of all by a long shot and I’ve been chilling on my yachts the last 4 years. To return at the White House with my sniper accuracy would be a very intriguing offer and would bring me back in to focus on my return correctly.”

With the UFC’s potential White House card still unconfirmed, the big question remains: who should headline this historic event? Should it be the returning Conor McGregor, a dominant legend like Jon Jones, or a new-generation powerhouse like Ilia Topuria? Drop your pick below.