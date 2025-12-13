Donald Trump’s UFC White House Plans Add Another American Title Challenger as Valentina Shevchenko Faces Unexpected Twist

The UFC White House card continues to expand in theory, despite the fact that the details remain deliberately vague. With Donald Trump‘s promises of multiple title fights, American champions, and a setting fit for history, fighters are quietly repositioning themselves. Some are openly calling their shots. Others rely on timing to convey their message.

One name that suddenly fits the picture is Maycee Barber. After a long, frustrating absence from the cage, she didn’t return just to make noise; she returned with intent. And, when discussions about early 2026 and the White House begin to swirl, Barber sees an opportunity that is too precise to miss, one that puts current champion Valentina Shevchenko on high alert.

Maycee Barber eyes the White House stage

Barber, who recently returned, has made it clear that she has no intention of slowing down. “I’ve had a 21-month layoff, so I think as soon as possible is great,” she said in an interview with TMZ Sports, adding that she feels fit enough to return right away. Early 2026 isn’t a waiting room for her; instead, it is a launch window. Whatever card is available, she wants it.

“I think early 2026; I mean, whatever cards are available is what I’m going to be asking for,” she said. When the subject turned to the White House and Donald Trump’s promise to have multiple title fights with American challengers, ‘The Future’ didn’t duck it. “That was the plan,” she explained. In her ideal scenario, she fights early next year, maintains her momentum, extends her win streak to eight, and forces the title conversation into a corner. From there, the story takes care of itself.

That path leads directly to Valentina Shevchenko. Barber did not belittle the champion or her legacy. Quite the opposite. “I do have a lot of respect for her. She’s been a great champion,” she said in the interview, before switching to where she believes the balance is shifting. Youth, timing, and momentum are on her side, and ‘The Future’ is well aware of it.

“I’ll be on an eight-win streak, I’ll be 27 years old, and I’ll be ready for that belt,” Barber said. What followed was not bravado, but assurance. She spoke of being in peak physical and mental condition and felt complete as a fighter for the first time. “I just believe that I will be unstoppable… it’s my time.”

Whether the UFC aligns those plans with the White House spectacle remains to be seen. But ‘The Future’ isn’t asking for favors; she’s outlining a route. And if the promotion truly wants American fighters to be ready for a historic stage, she’s making sure her name stands out. However, there would be one condition that the promotion will most likely have to meet.

Barber doesn’t want Mark Smith as the referee

As Barber prepares for bigger battles and greater stages, UFC 323 left her with one concern that she does not want repeated. It was not about the opponent or the outcome, but rather how a vital moment within the cage was handled. For a fighter planning a title run, trust in officiating is just as important as preparation.

Midway through her fight, Barber absorbed an illegal upkick that visibly rattled her. Instead of deducting points or returning the action to the ground, the referee declared it a “glancing” blow and reset both women on their feet. ‘The Future’ couldn’t follow the reasoning when she watched it again later.

“An eye-poke, I think, is nothing compared to getting illegally kicked in the head,” she said, emphasizing how seriously other fouls are handled. “Both of those things are illegal for a reason.” Despite her irritation, Barber made one point clear: she is not using it as an excuse. She won by unanimous decision and defended her performance. However, the handling of that moment stuck with her.

“That was a big mistake on Mark Smith‘s end,” she said bluntly. “I don’t want him reffing my fights.” For Barber, it’s not personal; it’s about consistency. As she pushes for a title and possibly a historic stage, she wants clarity, accountability, and no unanswered questions when the stakes get higher.