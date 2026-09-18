“Don’t Bring My Son Into This”: Ilia Topuria Slams Justin Gaethje’s Manager Amid Cheating Accusation Feud

Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje are currently embroiled in a heated online feud. The former lightweight champion accused Gaethje of tampering with his gloves during their UFC White House fight, igniting a series of back-and-forth exchanges. But now, the lightweight champion’s manager has added more fuel to the already burning rivalry.

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“By the way, Justin, f— you,” Topuria wrote on X. “And Ali, f— you too.”

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“Welcome back, Champ. I’m glad you are OK,” Ali responded. “I’m not gonna give you the F word back because your son is my friend, and I cannot say bad words to his father. Tell him I said what’s up. He is the man.”

After Justin Gaethje’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, tried to bring Ilia Topuria’s son into the ongoing feud, the former champ responded with even more firepower.

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“Don’t bring my son into this,” Topuria responded. “You being his friend has nothing to do with me and you. You know exactly why I said what I said. So don’t hide behind him. F—k you still stands.”

This is a developing story….