“Don’t Want to Get My Dad Arrested” – Jon Jones Dodges a Bullet on Father Disciplining UFC Champ

Jon Jones may have showcased some questionable behavior in the past, with multiple legal encounters and drug test failures. However, he seems to be a man of principle and values, thanks to his family. His parents, especially his father, Arthur Jones, would often take the high road in trying to instill those values into Jones. And guess what some of his boyhood experiences are quite similar to those of other people.

The consensus greatest of all time grew up in a family that’s religious through and through. Both his parents were involved with the church, leading his family to develop Christian values. But as religious as his father was, Jon Jones was immune to getting disciplined and saw some action quite early in his life. His father would often go to extreme measures, like many parents do. But ‘Bones’ did not want to expand on that too much because, in his words, it would get the patriarch of his family in legal trouble.

“I don’t want to get my dad arrested, but man, I’ve been beat[en] with extension cords, switches. Bro, you name it, bro,” Jon Jones revealed on the DeepCut with VicBlends podcast on YouTube. “I used to get my a– handed to me. ” Well, he didn’t seem too serious about getting disciplined by his father as he laughed while recalling those experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, the undisputed heavyweight champion expressed his gratitude to his parents for the good things he learned from them. “But I feel like our ability to be polite and respectful to others is one of the things I’ve always known about my family. That made us a little different than, you know, our peers, growing up. That was special.” Jon Jones added.

via Imago March 4, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, USA: LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 4: Jon Jones celebrates his victory over Ciryl Gane in their Heavyweight fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, USA. Las Vegas, NV USA – ZUMAp175 20230304_zsa_p175_268 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

However, Jon Jones also had to bear some bad times when it came to his family. In 2017, the 27-1 UFC legend lost his mother, which was a devastating loss for the whole family. Despite that, Jones persevered and even paid a tribute to her. Let’s take a look at that front.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jon Jones paid tribute to his late mother at UFC 309

Jon Jones had things rough in 2017. His only fight of the year, which was his final fight against Daniel Cormier, and he won, was turned into a no-contest after a drug test failure. It was just another controversy that kept him in the news for a while. But to make matters worse, his mother, Camille Jones, would sadly pass away after a long battle with diabetes. ‘Bones’ would often speak about his mother as the one who’d give him the strength and the inspiration to keep doing what he’s doing in the MMA world.

However, he was able to bounce back the next year with a win, and years after his mother’s untimely passing, ahead of his first heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic. In a video posted by UFC Europe, Jones would show his gear, the shorts he wore for that fight at UFC 309, and it had the Bible verse, Philippians 4:13, inscribed on it. That verse is his way of paying tribute to Camille Jones, as it was something she constantly referenced.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Philippians 4:13, it’s just my mom used to recite it to me all the time, my late mother; ‘I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength’. I believe it sincerely in my heart that with God, all things are possible,” said Jon Jones. Well, the UFC undisputed heavyweight champion seems to keep his family close to him and their values closer, and we get to see that when his brothers attend his fights.

Regardless, what do you make of the confession he made about his father? Drop your comments below.